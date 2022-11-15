Attitude of Gratitude, a second Thanksgiving-inspired content campaign

NewsBreak Contributors

Thank you to everyone who has been contributing to our Giving Back campaign! Please continue to send in submissions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlVPm_0jAV0Jtn00
Attitude of Gratitude content campaign(NewsBreak)

Because there are so many reasons to be thankful this year, we wanted to offer another way for you to get into the Thanksgiving spirit. So that’s why we’re asking all contributors:

Who or what are you most thankful for in your community?

Tell us about the neighbor, the small business or the local officials who went the extra mile and made your day or someone else’s. This is your chance to highlight the everyday, often unsung hometown heroes – from the coffee shop barista who always knows your order to the hardware store clerk who has the best gardening tips.

The campaign will run from today until Sunday, November 27. You can enter multiple content campaigns at the same time – but you can’t submit the same post for consideration in both campaigns.

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 1 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $200*

One story will be awarded the Editor’s Pick. This will be decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captures the meaning of the campaign and provides quality content to the audience.**

⭐️ 3 Star Contributors ⭐️ $100*

Three contributors who posted the most stories related to the topic during the campaign period will be awarded the Star Contributor prize.**

Here’s how to participate:

  • Spotlight people, places or things in your community for which you are grateful
  • Tag Gratitude
  • Publish your story
  • Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oJZW_0jAV0Jtn00
(NewsBreak)

Content campaign requirements***:

  • You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)
  • You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to Thanksgiving topics (irrelevant content will be disqualified)
  • Each eligible post must include the tag Gratitude. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)
  • All stories must be published on or before Sunday, November 27.
  • Content must follow our Content Policy, Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Contributor Network# Content Campaign

Comments / 0

Published by

The official account for NewsBreak's Contributor Network. Follow this account for info, insights and updates for all things related to contributor content.

Mountain View, CA
282 followers

More from NewsBreak Contributors

Meet Tina Howell, our November NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our November Contributor of the Month is Tina Howell, a New Orleans-based writer who covers sports, food, music and all things NOLA. She has written more than 80 articles and has over 2200 followers. Continue reading to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors.

Read full story

Giving back for Thanksgiving

Giving back for Thanksgiving(NewsBreak) As we enter the holiday season, we want to share the best ways to give back and be thankful. For our November content campaign, we are focusing on local stories for Thanksgiving with an emphasis on Giving Back to the community. Some story examples include highlighting a local food drive, featuring a nonprofit helping those in need, and spotlighting a local business that’s dedicated to giving back this holiday season.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Halloween content campaign

Wow! Our Halloween content campaign was such a success and we are incredibly grateful for everyone's contributions. From unique Halloween events to spooky, haunted houses, there were so many fun stories to enjoy. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check them all out here.

Read full story

Wrapping up NewsBreak's first contributor grants

Earlier in the year, NewsBreak awarded 19 creators from the Contributor Network grants to fund their local journalism efforts. And the community has produced such incredible work in the past months. From spotlighting local businesses to featuring a newly opened train service, each contributor has shown a strong passion for their own local communities and dedication to telling worthwhile stories in their hometowns.

Read full story
1 comments

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Hispanic Heritage Month content campaign

We're so grateful to all of the contributors who shared stories about how their communities are honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. From neighbors making a difference to communities celebrating their rich Hispanic heritage, there were so many inspiring stories to mark this month. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

Read full story

Meet Ellen Contreras, our October NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Ellen Contreras(NewsBreak) Our October Contributor of the Month is Ellen Contreras, a Florida-based writer who is known as the Treasure Coast Connector because she shares information that helps connect business owners to the community. She has written more than 35 articles and has more than 900 followers. Continue reading to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors.

Read full story

Sharing the best of Halloween on NewsBreak

Halloween content campaign(NewsBreak) Fall is often associated with cooler weather, pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween! To celebrate, NewsBreak is launching a Halloween content campaign to share the best Halloween tricks and treats in your area. What’s your best local Halloween-inspired story? Maybe it’s a unique fact about your town, maybe the best haunted house is located on your block or maybe your city holds an incredibly spooky costume contest.

Read full story

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on NewsBreak

NewsBreak launches Hispanic Heritage Month content campaign.(NewsBreak) NewsBreak is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by launching a content campaign to uplift and share the stories and achievements of Hispanic Americans throughout the community.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaign

School is officially in session again. Thank you to all the contributors who helped keep parents, children, teachers and the community informed by participating in our Back to School content campaign. From special events to savings and even staffing issues, there were a lot of impactful stories that were shared.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Meet Dianna Carney, our September NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. (Dianna Carney/NewsBreak) Our September Contributor of the Month is Dianna Carney, a Massachusetts-based writer who covers local news, events and trending topics around the state. She’s published over 55 articles and has more than 900 followers. Read on to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors.

Read full story
2 comments

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s DogBreak content campaign

DogBreak content campaign(NewsBreak) It’s hard not to smile about an adorable dog story. Thank you to all the NewsBreak contributors who participated in our DogBreak content campaign for Dog Month and brought smiles to our community. We loved learning about dog-friendly restaurants, beaches, hikes, treats and more.

Read full story

Celebrating National Dog Month on NewsBreak

DogBreak content campaign(NewsBreak) We’re celebrating Dog Month with a DogBreak. This fun content campaign is meant to bring joy to users while also providing useful information for pet owners. NewsBreak contributors are encouraged to share amazing local spots, hidden gems, and special treats that are dog-friendly! Dog-friendly restaurants may come to mind, but this also includes parks, hikes, beaches and more. And of course, don’t forget to include a picture or video of your dog!

Read full story
2 comments

Get ready for school with NewsBreak

It’s time to go back to school! NewsBreak wants to help families across the country get the information they need, so we’re launching a Back to School content campaign for NewsBreak Contributors. The campaign focuses around sharing helpful information, events and more for parents, families and children in your neighborhood to help everyone get ready for the school year.

Read full story
1 comments

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Summer Fun content campaign

Before summer is over, we wanted to highlight and thank the dozens of contributors who shared hundreds of fun summer activities, events and places! If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the amazing stories here.

Read full story

Meet Marilyn Johnson, our July NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our July Contributor of the Month is Marilyn Johnson, a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. She joined NewsBreak a little over a year ago and has since contributed over 200 articles and garnered over 1,800 followers. Read on to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors!

Read full story

An update on earnings, locality and content topics

At NewsBreak our mission is to connect and empower local users, contributors and businesses. Some of you have mentioned seeing changes in your earnings, this might be due to a couple factors, some new and some old that are worth restating.

Read full story
1 comments

Summer Fun content campaign

Summer Fun content campaign for the NewsBreak Contributor Network.(NewsBreak) It’s officially summer and we are calling all contributors to share all the fun local activities to do this Summer with our Summer Fun content campaign.

Read full story

Announcing our June content campaign winners

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in our June content campaigns. We loved celebrating Father’s Day and Pride Month with all of you. There were so many amazing stories it was difficult to narrow down our winners!

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Meet Florida Family Insiders, our June NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our June Contributor of the Month is Florida Family Insiders, a family of five in The Sunshine State creating award-winning travel and family content. Since joining NewsBreak, they’ve garnered a following of nearly 45,000 NewsBreak users who love their videos showcasing the best Florida has to offer from restaurants and hotels to historic places and landmarks. We recently caught up with the matriarch of the family to learn more about her NewsBreak journey!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy