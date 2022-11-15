Attitude of Gratitude, a second Thanksgiving-inspired content campaign

Thank you to everyone who has been contributing to our Giving Back campaign! Please continue to send in submissions.

Attitude of Gratitude content campaign (NewsBreak)

Because there are so many reasons to be thankful this year, we wanted to offer another way for you to get into the Thanksgiving spirit. So that’s why we’re asking all contributors:

Who or what are you most thankful for in your community?

Tell us about the neighbor, the small business or the local officials who went the extra mile and made your day or someone else’s. This is your chance to highlight the everyday, often unsung hometown heroes – from the coffee shop barista who always knows your order to the hardware store clerk who has the best gardening tips.

The campaign will run from today until Sunday, November 27. You can enter multiple content campaigns at the same time – but you can’t submit the same post for consideration in both campaigns.

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 1 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $200*

One story will be awarded the Editor’s Pick. This will be decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captures the meaning of the campaign and provides quality content to the audience.**

⭐️ 3 Star Contributors ⭐️ $100*

Three contributors who posted the most stories related to the topic during the campaign period will be awarded the Star Contributor prize.**

Here’s how to participate:

Spotlight people, places or things in your community for which you are grateful

Tag Gratitude

Publish your story

Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

(NewsBreak)

Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to Thanksgiving topics (irrelevant content will be disqualified)

Each eligible post must include the tag Gratitude . (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.) All stories must be published on or before Sunday, November 27 .

. Content must follow our Content Policy, Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.