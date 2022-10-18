Wrapping up NewsBreak's first contributor grants

Earlier in the year, NewsBreak awarded 19 creators from the Contributor Network grants to fund their local journalism efforts. And the community has produced such incredible work in the past months. From spotlighting local businesses to featuring a newly opened train service, each contributor has shown a strong passion for their own local communities and dedication to telling worthwhile stories in their hometowns.

(Newsbreak)

To wrap up the program, we are beyond excited to highlight their work and share words from some of our recipients.

Colorado-based writer Colorado Jill published a 10-article series featuring kitchens in local food halls. In her words: Food halls are a unique setting where guests are encouraged to eat, drink, and enjoy the environment, not dine and dash. This growing dining trend provides a welcome community connection in an increasingly lonely world. Read her final article of this series, “Burger Bomb Is a Rare Find at Tejon Eatery,” in which she included links to her whole series.

A couple of recipients chose to cover fun local places and shared their first-hand experiences:

LA-based food vlogger Rockstar Eater produced a series of videos highlighting local eateries in his community. Watch this episode spotlighting this seafood restaurant with all-you-can-eat lobster on the menu.

Some recipients used the grant to upgrade their production equipment. Others elected to get subscriptions to professional tools and services that would aid their content creation.

Check out their profiles and work:

Congrats again to all the grantees! We are so grateful for your efforts to highlight and elevate your communities. You embody the spirit of what NewsBreak’s Contributor Network is all about. Thank you!

Stay tuned for more opportunities to grow through our Contributor Network!