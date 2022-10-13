Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Hispanic Heritage Month content campaign

We're so grateful to all of the contributors who shared stories about how their communities are honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. From neighbors making a difference to communities celebrating their rich Hispanic heritage, there were so many inspiring stories to mark this month. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

(NewsBreak)

🏆 Editor’s Pick

The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not Forgotten by Colorado Jill

Colorado Jill takes us on a historical journey through what used to be a small neighborhood with a tight-knit Hispanic community. Although the land is now home to America the Beautiful Park, anyone who is interested in learning more about this once bustling neighborhood can visit the permanent exhibit Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.

⭐️ Star Contributor

Colorado Martini

Colorado Martini shared over 10 videos highlighting Hispanic influences throughout different states. Some of their top videos include The First European Settlers Were Spanish not English, The Haunting Connection of Billy the Kid and This Old Spanish Tower, and New Mexico has it own style of Mexican food.

🎗 Top Story

Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage month by Cheryl E Preston

Cheryl E Preston features two Virginia restaurants, specializing in Mexican and Cuban cuisines, which are both participating in the Virginia Hispanic Chamber Restaurant Week.