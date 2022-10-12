Meet Ellen Contreras, our October NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today.

Ellen Contreras (NewsBreak)

Our October Contributor of the Month is Ellen Contreras , a Florida-based writer who is known as the Treasure Coast Connector because she shares information that helps connect business owners to the community. She has written more than 35 articles and has more than 900 followers. Continue reading to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors.

Why did you apply to become a NewsBreak Contributor?

My husband and I have had the app on our phones for years and enjoyed keeping up to date with what's happening in our area. With the work I do, I am involved in my community for business and social reasons. This has enabled me to be able to write about what is happening in the Treasure Coast area to keep others informed. I also love writing about many different topics.

What's your favorite part about contributing to NewsBreak?

I enjoy connecting the readers to what is happening in the community - events, new businesses, and other issues that have an impact on our daily lives.

What advice would you give to other contributors who want to be successful on NewsBreak?

Write about what you know and what interests you. Also, keep in mind the readers and write for them - share information that is valuable to them and will help them in their day-to-day lives.

What’s a favorite story that you’ve published?

My article, "Floridafication guide to help new Florida residents get settled in", helping people moving to Florida get acquainted with the area. I published it on 6/26 and got a lot of positive feedback on it from people that I know who read it.

What makes your community unique?

I live in Vero Beach, and it is referred to as "Mayberry by the sea" as it is a small town where everyone knows you and people are friendly. The Treasure Coast - Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties - are close to West Palm Beach and Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando, so it is nice to visit those areas and then return home where it is less crowded but still very tropical and beautiful.

