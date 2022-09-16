Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on NewsBreak

Contributor Network Content Campaign

NewsBreak launches Hispanic Heritage Month content campaign. (NewsBreak)

NewsBreak is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by launching a content campaign to uplift and share the stories and achievements of Hispanic Americans throughout the community.

Entering the content campaign is simple. Contributors just need to post a local story related to Hispanic Heritage Month, and tag Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month tagging (NewsBreak)

Here are the prizes:

🏆 1 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $150*

The Editor’s Pick is decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captured the meaning of the campaign and provided quality content to the audience.**

⭐️ 1 Star Contributor ⭐️ $100*

The contributor who posts the most stories related to the topic during the campaign period will be awarded the Star Contributor prize.**

🎗 1 Top Story 🎗 $50*

The story with the most page views during the campaign period will be awarded in this category.**

Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

if you aren’t one already) You must publish a U.S. local story on NewsBreak related to Hispanic Heritage Month

Each eligible post must include the tag Hispanic Heritage Month . (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.) Simply republishing content that you’ve previously posted to NewsBreak will result in disqualification

Publishing content that is not related to the campaign with the campaign tag will also result in a disqualification from future campaigns

All stories must be published on or before Monday, October 10

Content must follow our Content Policy , Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.