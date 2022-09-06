Meet Dianna Carney, our September NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today.

(Dianna Carney/NewsBreak)

Our September Contributor of the Month is Dianna Carney , a Massachusetts-based writer who covers local news, events and trending topics around the state. She’s published over 55 articles and has more than 900 followers. Read on to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors.

Why did you apply to become a NewsBreak Contributor?

I joined the NewsBreak Contributor Program because I was looking for a place to share my voice within my community.

What's your favorite part about contributing to NewsBreak?

My favorite part about contributing on NewsBreak is being able to bring my community together by writing about local events.

What advice would you give to other contributors who want to be successful on NewsBreak?

The advice I would give other contributors is to write about subjects that you feel passionate about.

What’s a favorite story that you’ve published?

My favorite story I’ve written so far is “Fur Family Surrendered To Animal Shelter After Owner Loses Home.” It was a sad subject to cover; however, I know that I both brought attention to a significant issue with our housing market and a small fur family that needs a forever home.

What makes your community unique?

My community is lucky to have a lot of natural space, walking trails, and large parks, meaning there are many outdoor events to write about.

