Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s DogBreak content campaign

DogBreak content campaign (NewsBreak)

It’s hard not to smile about an adorable dog story. Thank you to all the NewsBreak contributors who participated in our DogBreak content campaign for Dog Month and brought smiles to our community. We loved learning about dog-friendly restaurants, beaches, hikes, treats and more.

🏆 Editor’s Pick

The Best Dog Friendly Hikes in Bend, Oregon by 33andfree

33andfree shared all the need-to-know tips for hiking with your dog and then shared some amazing hiking recommendations in the Bend area. The article wouldn’t be complete without a few pictures of their dog, of course! There are some great shots of their dogs enjoying the lake and the views. Added bonus: a nice place to take your dog and have a beer after your hike.

🎗Top Stories

Husky Beach Day | Off Leash Dog Beach by Louie Lucca the husky

Louie Lucca showed us a great time at their favorite dog beach in Huntington Beach, CA. It’s a beach specifically for dogs to run free, off leash, and they even made another husky friend.

Dog Watches as Jack Fish Eat His Treats by jamesandkarla

Jamesandkarla take us to a dog-friendly, waterside restaurant in Hollywood, FL. Their rescue dog, Hudson, seems to enjoy the water views until he sees the fish eating his treats!

This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For Dogs by Let’s Eat LA

Let’s Eat LA shares the secret menu items that you can share with your furry friends at In-N-Out. There are a few options, but also an important reminder about what not to share with your pets.

You can check out all the DogBreak stories on NewsBreak here .

