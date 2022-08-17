Celebrating National Dog Month on NewsBreak

DogBreak content campaign

DogBreak content campaign (NewsBreak)

We’re celebrating Dog Month with a DogBreak. This fun content campaign is meant to bring joy to users while also providing useful information for pet owners. NewsBreak contributors are encouraged to share amazing local spots, hidden gems, and special treats that are dog-friendly! Dog-friendly restaurants may come to mind, but this also includes parks, hikes, beaches and more. And of course, don’t forget to include a picture or video of your dog!

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 1 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $200*

1 story will be awarded the Editor’s Pick. This will be decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captures the meaning of the campaign and provides quality content to the audience.**

🎗 3 Top Stories 🎗 $50*

The top three local stories with the most page views during the campaign period will be awarded in this category.**

Here’s how to participate:

Create local, dog-friendly content

Tag DogBreak (all one word, no space)

(all one word, no space) Publish your story

Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

Tag "DogBreak" to enter. (NewsBreak)

Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

if you aren’t one already) You must publish a U.S. local story (city, county, town) on NewsBreak related to dog-friendly places and topics (irrelevant content will be disqualified and could disqualify you from future campaigns)

Each eligible post must include the tag DogBreak . (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.) All stories must be published on or before Monday, August 29 .

. Content must follow our Content Policy , Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.