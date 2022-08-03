Get ready for school with NewsBreak

Back to School content campaign

(NewsBreak)

It’s time to go back to school! NewsBreak wants to help families across the country get the information they need, so we’re launching a Back to School content campaign for NewsBreak Contributors. The campaign focuses around sharing helpful information, events and more for parents, families and children in your neighborhood to help everyone get ready for the school year.

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 1 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $200*

1 story will be awarded the Editor’s Pick. This will be decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captures the meaning of the campaign and provides quality content to the audience.**

🎗 2 Top Stories 🎗 $50*

The top three local stories with the most page views during the campaign period will be awarded in this category.**

Here’s how to participate:

Create local content related to back-to-school topics

Tag Back to School

Publish your story

Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

Tag "Back to School" (NewsBreak)





Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

if you aren’t one already) You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to Back-to-School topics (irrelevant content will be disqualified and could bar you from participating in future campaigns)

Each eligible post must include the tag Back to School . (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.) All stories must be published on or before Monday, September 5 .

. Content must follow our Content Policy , Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.