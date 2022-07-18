Meet Marilyn Johnson, our July NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

NewsBreak Contributors

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today.

Our July Contributor of the Month is Marilyn Johnson, a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. She joined NewsBreak a little over a year ago and has since contributed over 200 articles and garnered over 1,800 followers. Read on to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SO4up_0gjp94t200
(Marilyn Johnson/NewsBreak)

Why did you apply to become a NewsBreak Contributor?

I love to tell stories and shine a positive spotlight on the food scene in my local and regional area.

What's your favorite part about contributing to NewsBreak?

I love that I am able to reach a wider audience, allowing me to connect stories to people that want to read them.

What do you do when you’re not reporting?

I love dining out, especially supporting small business owners.

What advice would you give to other contributors who want to be successful on NewsBreak?

Don't give up, but also give yourself grace. Start with a goal and work from there. If you don't meet your goal this week, there's always next week! You got this.

What's been your favorite story to work on?

My roundup on Bucks County restaurants and my travel article about Wilmington, DE.

What makes your community unique? In other words, why do you enjoy sharing about your local region?

I live in the megalopolis between New York City and Washington, DC. There are a lot of good eats in this region and I love shining a spotlight on that so I can connect people who love food with places to eat!

Follow Marilyn Johnson to keep up with all of her Pennsylvania adventures! Stay tuned for more chances to hear from NewsBreak contributors soon.

About NewsBreak’s Contributor Network: In addition to the thousands of traditional media outlets NewsBreak distributes, NewsBreak is also a home for high-quality independent journalists, bloggers, writers, and video contributors to publish local content directly to our users. Through the NewsBreak Contributor Network, you can find and grow your audience while earning revenue for your contribution to our program. We supply the readers, you supply the content. Learn more: https://creators.newsbreak.com/creators

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Contributor of the Month# Contributor Network

Comments / 0

Published by

The official account for NewsBreak's Contributor Network. Follow this account for info, insights and updates for all things related to contributor content.

Mountain View, CA
251 followers

More from NewsBreak Contributors

An update on earnings, locality and content topics

At NewsBreak our mission is to connect and empower local users, contributors and businesses. Some of you have mentioned seeing changes in your earnings, this might be due to a couple factors, some new and some old that are worth restating.

Read full story

Summer Fun content campaign

Summer Fun content campaign for the NewsBreak Contributor Network.(NewsBreak) It’s officially summer and we are calling all contributors to share all the fun local activities to do this Summer with our Summer Fun content campaign.

Read full story

Announcing our June content campaign winners

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in our June content campaigns. We loved celebrating Father’s Day and Pride Month with all of you. There were so many amazing stories it was difficult to narrow down our winners!

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Meet Florida Family Insiders, our June NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our June Contributor of the Month is Florida Family Insiders, a family of five in The Sunshine State creating award-winning travel and family content. Since joining NewsBreak, they’ve garnered a following of nearly 45,000 NewsBreak users who love their videos showcasing the best Florida has to offer from restaurants and hotels to historic places and landmarks. We recently caught up with the matriarch of the family to learn more about her NewsBreak journey!

Read full story

Celebrating Pride Month with NewsBreak

June is a month-long celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride. The NewsBreak Contributor Network is launching a content campaign aimed at uplifting LGBTQ+ stories across the country. Celebrations can take many forms; the first Pride March in June 1970 was held in NYC on the one year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. From parades to protests to proms, share the local stories that celebrate your local LGBTQ+ community to participate.

Read full story
2 comments

Sharing some Fatherly Love on NewsBreak

In honor of Father’s Day, we’re launching a Fatherly Love content campaign to celebrate amazing dads and ways to give love. From sharing a story of a father doing inspiring things in your community to highlighting a local business to take dad for a treat, we’re looking for content that is local, joyful and helpful to your community.

Read full story

Meet the recipients of NewsBreak's first contributor grants to fund local journalism efforts

CJ Coombs - Writer, Kansas City, MO. Florida Family Insiders - Video Creator, Florida State. Thomas Smith - Writer + Video Creator, Lafayette, CA. NewsBreak's contributor grants were first announced in April and since then, we have received more than 120 unique applications from 28 states. From the completion of a special project focused on local issues, to the purchase of new equipment that will enhance content created on NewsBreak, contributors submitted a wide array of proposals. A panel of judges reviewed all applications independently and selected the above 19 grantees based in 14 states. We look forward to sharing the results of their efforts in the coming months.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s AAPI Heritage Month content campaign

In honor of Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, NewsBreak launched a content campaign to highlight the stories and achievements of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Thank you to the dozens of contributors who shared uplifting stories and reminded us of the amazing contributions Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made in our communities and around the world. If you haven’t had a chance, you can check out all the inspiring stories here.

Read full story
Lititz, PA

Meet Melissa Frost, our May NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our May Contributor of the Month is Melissa Frost, a writer based in Lititz, PA who covers an array of local stories including restaurant reviews and family-friendly activities. Since joining NewsBreak’s Contributor Network one year ago, she’s written over 200 stories and garnered nearly 3000 followers. Read on to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors!

Read full story
2 comments

Celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

AAPI Voices Content Campaign(NewsBreak) NewsBreak is celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month by launching a content campaign to share the stories and achievements of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. NewsBreak contributors are encouraged to share a story about the history, achievements or influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in your local community.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Earth Day content campaign

Happy Earth Day! Thank you to the dozens of contributors who shared unique ways to celebrate and protect our earth. We loved learning more about composting, zero waste, new laws, what your local schools were doing and so much more. If you haven’t had a chance, you can check out all the amazing stories here.

Read full story

Applications open for NewsBreak Contributor grants to fund local journalism efforts

NewsBreak is happy to announce a new opportunity for contributors to fund their local journalism efforts in 2022. From now until May 15, 2022, NewsBreak writers and video creators can apply for up to $1000 in individual grants for work that helps fulfill NewsBreak’s mission of helping people everywhere live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives.

Read full story
1 comments

Protecting the Earth, an Earth Day Content Campaign from NewsBreak

NewsBreak is celebrating Earth Day by launching a content campaign aimed at helping local communities discover unique ways to protect our planet. NewsBreak contributors are encouraged to share the creative, innovative and fun ways people can give back on Earth Day, April 22. This could be a story about an initiative your town is taking, an amazing person making a difference or a business that is invested in protecting the earth.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Meet Adam and Madalyn, our April NewsBreak Contributors of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our April Contributors of the Month are Adam and Madalyn, Chicago-based video creators who love uncovering food and fun in the Windy City and beyond. Since joining NewsBreak almost a year ago, they’ve contributed over 200 videos and garnered nearly 7000 followers. Read on to learn more about their NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors!

Read full story

NewsBreak Announces National Launch of Contributor Network to Fill Local News Gaps

Expansion will create opportunities for local reporters and storytellers. (MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, announced today the national launch of the Contributor Network, which will utilize the company's technological capabilities to provide local news coverage in communities across the U.S. that are underrepresented by traditional media. NewsBreak has identified news deserts as an opportunity market – more than 200 counties in the U.S. have no local paper and half of all U.S. counties have only one.

Read full story
Colorado State

Women’s HerStory Month winners

Thank you for celebrating Women’s History Month on NewsBreak with your amazing stories of women trailblazers. We loved learning more about the women who are making a difference in your communities.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Meet John M. Dabbs, our March NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our March Contributor of the Month is John M. Dabbs, who is based in Bristol, TN. As “an outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure,” he shares both articles and videos on NewsBreak showcasing everything from local news and upcoming events to nearby travels and business openings. Since joining the Contributor Network in late 2020, he has shared nearly 400 stories and garnered over 7000 followers.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

AllinWinter content contest winners announced

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s AllinWinter content contest. Whether you shared your favorite winter outdoor activities or some winter getaway fun, we hope you enjoyed this wonderful season and got to spend time with your loved ones. We received almost 500 videos and we are excited to announce the winners of our contest!

Read full story

Results from NewsBreak’s Black History Month Content Campaign

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s Black History Month content campaign. We appreciated learning more along with our audience about special, important and historical places in your local community.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy