Meet Marilyn Johnson, our July NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today.

Our July Contributor of the Month is Marilyn Johnson , a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. She joined NewsBreak a little over a year ago and has since contributed over 200 articles and garnered over 1,800 followers. Read on to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors!

(Marilyn Johnson/NewsBreak)

Why did you apply to become a NewsBreak Contributor?

I love to tell stories and shine a positive spotlight on the food scene in my local and regional area.

What's your favorite part about contributing to NewsBreak?

I love that I am able to reach a wider audience, allowing me to connect stories to people that want to read them.

What do you do when you’re not reporting?

I love dining out, especially supporting small business owners.

What advice would you give to other contributors who want to be successful on NewsBreak?

Don't give up, but also give yourself grace. Start with a goal and work from there. If you don't meet your goal this week, there's always next week! You got this.

What's been your favorite story to work on?

My roundup on Bucks County restaurants and my travel article about Wilmington, DE .

What makes your community unique? In other words, why do you enjoy sharing about your local region?

I live in the megalopolis between New York City and Washington, DC. There are a lot of good eats in this region and I love shining a spotlight on that so I can connect people who love food with places to eat!

Follow Marilyn Johnson to keep up with all of her Pennsylvania adventures! Stay tuned for more chances to hear from NewsBreak contributors soon.

About NewsBreak’s Contributor Network: In addition to the thousands of traditional media outlets NewsBreak distributes, NewsBreak is also a home for high-quality independent journalists, bloggers, writers, and video contributors to publish local content directly to our users. Through the NewsBreak Contributor Network, you can find and grow your audience while earning revenue for your contribution to our program. We supply the readers, you supply the content. Learn more: https://creators.newsbreak.com/creators