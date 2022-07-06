Summer Fun content campaign for the NewsBreak Contributor Network. (NewsBreak)

It’s officially summer and we are calling all contributors to share all the fun local activities to do this Summer with our Summer Fun content campaign.

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 2 Editor’s Picks 🏆 $150*

1 video and 1 article will be awarded the Editor’s Pick. This will be decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captured the meaning of the campaign and provided quality content to the audience.**

⭐️ 1 Star Contributor ⭐️ $100*

The contributor who posts the most local stories related to the topic during the campaign period will be awarded the Star Contributor prize.**

🎗 3 Top Stories 🎗 $50*

The top three local stories with the most page views during the campaign period will be awarded in this category.**

Here’s how to participate:

Create local content related to Summer activities

Tag Summer Fun

Publish your story

Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

You must tag Summer Fun to be entered to win. (NewsBreak)

Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

if you aren’t one already) You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to Summer activities and events

Each eligible post must include the tag Summer Fun . (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.) Articles older than a month that are simply republished content that you’ve previously posted to NewsBreak will result in disqualification

All stories must be published on or before Monday, July 25.

Content must follow our Content Policy , Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.