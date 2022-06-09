Meet Florida Family Insiders, our June NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today.

Our June Contributor of the Month is Florida Family Insiders , an award-winning travel and family content creating family of five living in The Sunshine State. Since joining NewsBreak, they’ve garnered a following of nearly 45,000 NewsBreak users who love their videos showcasing the best Florida has to offer from restaurants and hotels to historic places and landmarks. We recently caught up with the matriarch of the family to learn more about her NewsBreak journey!

(Florida Family Insiders/NewsBreak)

Why did you apply to become a NewsBreak Contributor?

I was invited by a NewsBreak team member in September of 2021. I was already a NewsBreak app user and had no idea there was a video contributor program. We were in the midst of a long break from making travel content due to the pandemic. That invitation to NewsBreak sparked a renewed excitement about making content and here we are 8 months in with over 260+ submissions, 37.6 thousand followers, and 4.7 million views. We've brought several dear friends over to NewsBreak with us and more to come and it's a very exciting community to be a part of and we are excited to see what comes next as the program continues to grow!

What's your favorite part about contributing to NewsBreak?

Being able to explore new experiences and get to know our community and being able to share those discoveries with our audience

What advice would you give to other contributors who want to be successful on NewsBreak?

Go out there and film everything. Produce a lot of content! There is an audience for so many different experiences and they can only find you if you are making content. Don't be afraid to try new things, even if an experience doesn't turn out the way you intended there is still a story in it.

What's been your favorite story to work on?

We tour Anakeesta, a mountain top theme park overlooking Gatlinburg, TN

Full tour and review of Sapphire Falls Resort: The only moderate tier Universal Resort

We chartered a private boat tour out to Alligator Reef in the Keys and it was awesome!

What makes your community unique? In other words, why do you enjoy sharing about your local region?

The Treasure Coast is in the middle of Florida and runs along three counties of beautiful coastlines. It has an amazing history going back to Spanish exploration with shipwrecks and real treasure still being discovered to this day! It's a beautiful mix of cities and incredible nature while still having a smaller town feel. It's truly one of the best places to raise a family and we never run out of things to cover.

Anything else you want to share?

The world and your community are only as small as you allow it to be! You can find great success in things you may not have even thought to make content about. Don't hold yourself back based on what you think will do well. Lastly, have fun! This is why we make content.

Follow Florida Family Insiders to keep up with all of their adventures! Stay tuned for more chances to hear from NewsBreak contributors soon.

