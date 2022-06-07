Celebrating Pride Month with NewsBreak

(NewsBreak)

June is a month-long celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride. The NewsBreak Contributor Network is launching a content campaign aimed at uplifting LGBTQ+ stories across the country. Celebrations can take many forms; the first Pride March in June 1970 was held in NYC on the one year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. From parades to protests to proms, share the local stories that celebrate your local LGBTQ+ community to participate.

We’ll be awarding:

⭐️ 2 Star Contributors ⭐️ $150*

The two contributors who posted the most stories related to the topic during the campaign period will be awarded the Star Contributor prize.**

🏆 1 Finalist 🏆 $100*

The Finalist is decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captured the meaning of the campaign and provided quality content to the audience.**

🎗 3 Top Stories 🎗 $50*

The top three stories with the most page views during the campaign period will be awarded in this category.**

Here’s how to participate:

Create local content related to LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Tag Pride Month

Publish your story

Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

Tag Pride Month. (NewsBreak)

Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

if you aren’t one already) You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to LGBTQ+ Pride

Each eligible post must include the tag Pride Month . (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.) If you previously posted Pride Month content this month, you can add Pride Month tag to re-submit your articles for this campaign

tag to re-submit your articles for this campaign Articles older than a month that are simply republished content that you’ve previously posted to NewsBreak will result in disqualification

All stories must be published on or before Monday, June 27

Content must follow our Content Policy , Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.