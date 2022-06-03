Sharing some Fatherly Love on NewsBreak

In honor of Father’s Day, we’re launching a Fatherly Love content campaign to celebrate amazing dads and ways to give love. From sharing a story of a father doing inspiring things in your community to highlighting a local business to take dad for a treat, we’re looking for content that is local, joyful and helpful to your community.

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 1 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $150*

The Editor’s Pick is decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captured the meaning of the campaign and provided quality content to the audience.**

⭐️ 2 Star Contributors ⭐️ $100*

The two contributors who posted the most stories related to the topic during the campaign period will be awarded the Star Contributor prize.**

🎗 3 Top Stories 🎗 $50*

The top three stories with the most page views during the campaign period will be awarded in this category.**

Here’s how to participate:

Create local content related to Father’s Day

Tag Fatherly Love

Publish your story

Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

if you aren’t one already) You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to AAPI Heritage Month

Each eligible post must include the tag Fatherly Love . (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.) Simply republishing content that you’ve previously posted to NewsBreak will result in disqualification

All stories must be published on or before Saturday, June 18

Content must follow our Content Policy , Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.