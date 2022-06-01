Meet the recipients of NewsBreak's first contributor grants to fund local journalism efforts

NewsBreak is proud to announce the recipients of its first contributor grants to fund local journalism efforts. The winners include a diverse mix of local journalists, bloggers, and video creators, all focused on projects that help fulfill NewsBreak's mission of helping people everywhere live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives.

NewsBreak is proud to award grants to the following contributors:

NewsBreak's contributor grants were first announced in April and since then, we have received more than 120 unique applications from 28 states. From the completion of a special project focused on local issues, to the purchase of new equipment that will enhance content created on NewsBreak, contributors submitted a wide array of proposals. A panel of judges reviewed all applications independently and selected the above 19 grantees based in 14 states. We look forward to sharing the results of their efforts in the coming months.

A big thank you to everyone who applied for a grant. We were blown away to see the passion for your own local communities and dedication to telling worthwhile stories in your hometowns. We encourage you to stay tuned for more opportunities to grow through our Contributor Network coming soon!