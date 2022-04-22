Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Earth Day content campaign

NewsBreak Contributors

Happy Earth Day! Thank you to the dozens of contributors who shared unique ways to celebrate and protect our earth. We loved learning more about composting, zero waste, new laws, what your local schools were doing and so much more. If you haven’t had a chance, you can check out all the amazing stories here.

(NewsBreak)

Now, let’s get to our winners.

🌎Editor’s Pick

Digging into the new Composting Law for Glendale by EatDrinkLA

EatDrinkLA breaks down a law that went into effect in 2022 that’s designed to reduce waste in landfills. It helps by designating different trash bins for different types of waste. The article also shares unique tips on how to further cut down on our food waste, such as buying “misfit produce.”

⭐️ Star Contributors

Kristen Walters

From reusable bag giveaways to Earth day cleanups and a “Wild Earth Day” attraction at the Pittsburgh Zoo, Kristen shared the many ways Pennsylvanians can get involved with Earth Day.

Colorado Martini

Colorado Martini’s useful videos cover a range of topics related to our environment. From how to compost, to vertical farming at CU and even why picking up after your dog matters, Colorado Martini shared a bunch of ways everyone can start thinking about their environmental behavior this Earth Day.

🌱Top Stories

Teaching our kids to help at the beach with St. Lucie County, FL Beach Baskets Litter Program by Florida Family Insiders

Florida Family Insiders is making protecting our earth a family affair. They show us how to enjoy a day at the beach and collect garbage with the new beach litter baskets. The baskets are a great learning experience for everyone because you can weigh the litter you picked up and learn more about your impact.

This is when Free dump day is available in Los Angeles County, CA by Saurabh

Saurabh shares how Angelenos can take advantage of free dump days to keep the city clean. It’s also a reminder to boost recycling when you can.

Celebrate Earth Day At Your Closest National Park by Nomadity

Did you know that National Park week falls in the same week as Earth Day? Nomadity reminds us that a great way to celebrate our planet is to visit a National Park. In this video, Nomadity takes us to Joshua Tree National Park to enjoy the desert.

Happy Earth Day, everyone!

# Earth Day# Protecting the Earth# Contributor Network

