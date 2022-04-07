Meet Adam and Madalyn, our April NewsBreak Contributors of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today.

Our April Contributors of the Month are Adam and Madalyn , Chicago-based video creators who love uncovering food and fun in the Windy City and beyond. Since joining NewsBreak almost a year ago, they’ve contributed over 200 videos and garnered nearly 7000 followers. Read on to learn more about their NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors!

What's your favorite part about contributing to NewsBreak?

Helping people find new places to eat and supporting local businesses.

What do you do when you're not reporting?

Aside from working jobs, we’re big movie buffs, we like to work out, and often have Chicago sports on TV. Oh, and we watch The Office on repeat a lot.

What advice would you give to other contributors who want to be successful on NewsBreak?

You should never make content to just make content. There should always be a story to tell. Viewers are often looking to click away, so you have to work to keep your content moving by making it intriguing, informative, and engaging. If you can do that in an authentic way, eventually you’ll find an audience that appreciates your content.

What's been your favorite story to work on?

We like restaurant owners that love their food. The Hot Dog Box was a fun spot because it was a father and daughter who started the business in a shipping container box under a train station. We don’t ever expect special treatment, but sometimes when they see the camera come out, they’ll throw some extra food at us. We don’t need the calories but it’s fun to see what menu items businesses want to highlight. Chicago Dog House wanted us to try their frips (fried chips) and they were in fact awesome!

What makes your community unique? In other words, why do you enjoy sharing about Chicago?

Chicago is probably (not probably, it is) the best food city in the U.S., so getting the opportunity to show that off is a bunch of fun. We honestly feel like we’ve barely scratched the surface of what the city has to offer. When we research places to visit we often wonder how we’ve never to been to a place that looks amazing.

Follow Adam and Madalyn to keep up with their tasty Chicago adventures! Stay tuned for more chances to hear from other NewsBreak contributors soon.

