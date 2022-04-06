NewsBreak Announces National Launch of Contributor Network to Fill Local News Gaps

NewsBreak Contributors

Expansion will create opportunities for local reporters and storytellers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pcnr3_0f1N0bTb00
(NewsBreak)

(MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, announced today the national launch of the Contributor Network, which will utilize the company's technological capabilities to provide local news coverage in communities across the U.S. that are underrepresented by traditional media. NewsBreak has identified news deserts as an opportunity market – more than 200 counties in the U.S. have no local paper and half of all U.S. counties have only one.

"There is an immediate need for quality local news coverage in markets across the country that lack a robust media presence," said Xana O'Neill, Head of Original Content "The Contributor Network will fill that void by empowering local journalists and storytellers to tell the stories that matter most to their communities."

The Contributor Network is currently operating in Denver, Colorado, where NewsBreak reporters have published exclusive stories on local issues. NewsBreak will expand the Contributor Network to select counties in Georgia, Florida, Colorado, and Arizona with plans to build the program to greater scale across the country in underrepresented in media coverage areas.

"NewsBreak has built an unrivaled platform to understand what consumers in local communities are seeking for news," said Jim Bell, Vice President of Strategy at NewsBreak. "The Contributor Network will revitalize local news coverage and become an important destination for location-based advertising, which will continue to be an important revenue growth source for the company."

The NewsBreak Contributor Network will feature independent journalists, who report on breaking and developing local news, and "Community Voices", local creators who will highlight the goings-on of their town or city. Local NewsBreak team members will provide editorial review of stories by Reporters participating in the Contributor Network. All NewsBreak contributors are subject to the company's content policy and editorial standards.

NewsBreak was founded in Silicon Valley in 2015 by former Yahoo executive Jeff Zheng and launched its mobile app in 2016. The app provides both curated and original content to users, and in 2021 added almost 1,000 new local media outlets to its platform. The Contributor Network is an evolution of the Creator Network, the company's program for independent writers that launched in 2020.

Contributors interested in publishing on NewsBreak can find more information on the NewsBreak website.

About NewsBreak
NewsBreak, The Nation's Leading Local News App, is a business name of Particle Media, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, founded in Silicon Valley in 2015 by Jeff Zheng. Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang is Advisor. Harry Shum, former Executive Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Research at Microsoft is Chairman of the Board. NewsBreak's mission is to make local information easily accessible and abundantly available, with the goal of helping people everywhere live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives. Its long-term vision is to be the world's largest intelligent local information platform, connecting and empowering local users, local content creators, and local advertisers. To download NewsBreak or to learn how to join our fast-growing team, please visit www.newsbreak.com/about.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The official account for NewsBreak's Contributor Network. Follow this account for info, insights and updates for all things related to contributor content.

Mountain View, CA
206 followers

More from NewsBreak Contributors

Chicago, IL

Meet Adam and Madalyn, our April NewsBreak Contributors of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our April Contributors of the Month are Adam and Madalyn, Chicago-based video creators who love uncovering food and fun in the Windy City and beyond. Since joining NewsBreak almost a year ago, they’ve contributed over 200 videos and garnered nearly 7000 followers. Read on to learn more about their NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors!

Read full story
Colorado State

Women’s HerStory Month winners

Thank you for celebrating Women’s History Month on NewsBreak with your amazing stories of women trailblazers. We loved learning more about the women who are making a difference in your communities.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Meet John M. Dabbs, our March NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our March Contributor of the Month is John M. Dabbs, who is based in Bristol, TN. As “an outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure,” he shares both articles and videos on NewsBreak showcasing everything from local news and upcoming events to nearby travels and business openings. Since joining the Contributor Network in late 2020, he has shared nearly 400 stories and garnered over 7000 followers.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

AllinWinter content contest winners announced

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s AllinWinter content contest. Whether you shared your favorite winter outdoor activities or some winter getaway fun, we hope you enjoyed this wonderful season and got to spend time with your loved ones. We received almost 500 videos and we are excited to announce the winners of our contest!

Read full story

Results from NewsBreak’s Black History Month Content Campaign

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s Black History Month content campaign. We appreciated learning more along with our audience about special, important and historical places in your local community.

Read full story
1 comments

Celebrating Women’s History Month

We’re celebrating Women’s History Month at NewsBreak by sharing stories about women’s contributions and achievements in local communities. Women’s History Month began in 1987 to honor the impact women have made over the course of American history. In 2022, we want to highlight the amazing women making an impact in local communities across the U.S.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Local Love content contest

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s Local Love content contest. Whether you shared the love with yourself, friends, family or a partner, we hope you enjoyed your Valentine’s Day. We loved learning about your local loves from special beaches to romantic restaurants and we are excited to announce the winners of our content contest.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Meet Fishing Colorado, our February NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our February Contributor of the Month is Michael Romero, a.k.a. Fishing Colorado, who is based in Denver, Colorado. Since joining NewsBreak’s Contributor Network last spring, he’s garnered over 12,000 followers who love his original fishing and outdoor videos. We recently caught up with him to learn more about his NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow content creators.

Read full story
1 comments

Sharing local love stories on NewsBreak

Local Love, a Valentine’s Day-inspired content contest. Local Love content contest(NewsBreak) At NewsBreak, we love local! For our Valentine’s Day content contest, we’re celebrating with local love stories. We aren’t looking for love letters, but stories that celebrate or highlight something local that others can love or learn from. We want to hear all your creative, local and love-inspired stories this Valentine’s Day.

Read full story

Celebrating Black History Month on NewsBreak

Black History Month content campaign and donations. Black History Month began in 1976 and is a tribute to generations of African Americans who overcame great adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society. This month, we pay tribute, honor and celebrate the achievements of Black Americans by telling stories about their impact on society.

Read full story
44 comments

2021 NewsBreak Headliner Awards Winners

2021 marked the first full year of NewsBreak’s Contributor Network. To celebrate this milestone, contributors joined the NewsBreak team for the first annual NewsBreak Headliner Awards. After announcing the official nominees and evaluating submissions for standout story recognition awards, everyone gathered on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, for a virtual event to celebrate their yearlong accomplishments.

Read full story
1 comments

Introducing the 2021 NewsBreak Headliner Awards

The first annual NewsBreak Headliner Awards will take place January 25, 2022NewsBreak. 2021 marked the first full year of the NewsBreak Contributor Network (née Creator Program) and we have so much to look back on! On January 25, 2022, we’re inviting our contributors to a virtual event that’s all about celebrating their remarkable achievements.

Read full story
1 comments

New product feature: disabling and restricting comments on posts

We're excited to announce new features that give contributors the ability to disable or restrict comments on their posts. These comment controls are in addition to our existing tools that allow contributors to manage, respond, and delete comments.

Read full story
2 comments

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s #HolidayJoy content contest

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s #HolidayJoy content contest. We loved seeing all the magical holiday displays across the country and learning about how people were giving back this holiday season.

Read full story
1 comments

Thanksgiving video content campaign winners

Thanksgiving, BlackFriday, CyberMonday video campaign announcement. There's a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. We couldn't be more thankful for everyone who has joined this journey and for all the contributors who shared their Thanksgiving celebrations and great shopping tips. Our #Thanksgiving, #BlackFriday, and #CyberMonday video campaigns are officially over and we are excited to announce the winners!

Read full story

Spreading #HolidayJoy on NewsBreak

NewsBreak’s #HolidayJoy content contest: celebrating festive features in December. Get ready to share the joy this holiday season with a new content contest from NewsBreak’s Contributor Network. We’re kicking off the month of December with some #HolidayJoy to uplift communities and spread the holiday spirit.

Read full story
2 comments

Introducing the Contributor Network

NewsBreak’s Creator Program launched exactly one year ago. Since then, thousands of passionate storytellers have come aboard to share stories that fuel our company’s mission of helping people live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives. We’ve come a long way, but know the best is yet to come! We’re excited to introduce the next evolution of this program: NewsBreak’s Contributor Network.

Read full story

Adding tags to help your stories get discovered

We are excited to announce a new feature that allows you to add up to five topic tags to your posts. Adding relevant tags is optional, but can help users discover your content.

Read full story

Celebrating Veterans Day, video campaign results

Thank you to all the people who have served our country and the contributors who shared their Veterans Day celebrations. The #veteransday video campaign is officially over and we are excited to announce the top contributors and share stars (duplicate winners removed).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy