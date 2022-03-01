Results from NewsBreak’s Black History Month Content Campaign

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s Black History Month content campaign. We appreciated learning more along with our audience about special, important and historical places in your local community.

Instead of awarding gift cards to the winners, each winner selected a nonprofit that we will be donating to. In total, NewsBreak is donating $1,000 to:

Black Girls Smile, an organization focused on Black female mental wellness

Black Artists + Designers Guild, which aims to advance a community of Black makers, build inclusive and equitable spaces, and invest in our ancestral futures

My Brother's Keeper, an organization with a mission to build safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity

Now to our story picks!

Editor’s pick

Traveling While Black in Seattle: Episode 84 - George Bush of Tumwater, WA by Traveling While Black in Seattle

Anthony and Marlie take us on a short road trip to Tumwater, WA where we learn more about George Bush. Bush was one of the first Black men to settle in Washington state and the first Black man to own land there. We loved the effort, creativity and acting that went into making this video.

Finalists

A century of greatness: Pittsburgh native and oldest living African American Olympian is almost 100 years old by The Homepage, published by the Hazelwood Initiative

This story written by JaQuay Edward Carter shares the amazing legacy of Herbert Paul Douglas. Douglas is turning 100 in March and is not only a Pittsburgh native, but the oldest living African American olympian.

Trying the First Black-Owned Pizzeria In My State by Daym Drops

As Daym Drops says, someone sent him a picture of a Black-owned pizzeria in his neighborhood, so he decided to pay them a visit and got to talk to the co- owner. This video not only features a great pizza review, but also a great story from Connecticut.

Black History Month: Spotlighting Black Women Activists Making History While Breaking Barriers "Unspoken Results" by Brown on Cleveland

Brown on Cleveland introduces us to four fearless Black women who are making a difference in Cuyahoga County. It is inspiring to hear about all the amazing work these women have accomplished!

Black History in Charleston, A Visit to Boone Hall Plantation! by MAKING IT WITH THE MATTHEWS

The Matthews take us with them as they explore Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina. They share their experience and we are able to learn about Black History thanks to their video.

Sankofa Cafe: My Garvey Wrap & Vegan Chili Review! By Mostly Healthy Food Reviews

We might have come for the vegan chili, but we stayed for the Black empowerment and history. In this video, we see Black history is celebrated throughout this cafe.