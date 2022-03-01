Results from NewsBreak’s Black History Month Content Campaign

NewsBreak Contributors

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s Black History Month content campaign. We appreciated learning more along with our audience about special, important and historical places in your local community.

Instead of awarding gift cards to the winners, each winner selected a nonprofit that we will be donating to. In total, NewsBreak is donating $1,000 to:

  • Black Girls Smile, an organization focused on Black female mental wellness
  • Black Artists + Designers Guild, which aims to advance a community of Black makers, build inclusive and equitable spaces, and invest in our ancestral futures
  • My Brother’s Keeper, an organization with a mission to build safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8Bqm_0eShsRIh00
Black History Month(NewsBreak)

Now to our story picks!

Editor’s pick

Traveling While Black in Seattle: Episode 84 - George Bush of Tumwater, WA by Traveling While Black in Seattle

Anthony and Marlie take us on a short road trip to Tumwater, WA where we learn more about George Bush. Bush was one of the first Black men to settle in Washington state and the first Black man to own land there. We loved the effort, creativity and acting that went into making this video.

Finalists

A century of greatness: Pittsburgh native and oldest living African American Olympian is almost 100 years old by The Homepage, published by the Hazelwood Initiative

This story written by JaQuay Edward Carter shares the amazing legacy of Herbert Paul Douglas. Douglas is turning 100 in March and is not only a Pittsburgh native, but the oldest living African American olympian.

Trying the First Black-Owned Pizzeria In My State by Daym Drops

As Daym Drops says, someone sent him a picture of a Black-owned pizzeria in his neighborhood, so he decided to pay them a visit and got to talk to the co- owner. This video not only features a great pizza review, but also a great story from Connecticut.

Black History Month: Spotlighting Black Women Activists Making History While Breaking Barriers "Unspoken Results" by Brown on Cleveland

Brown on Cleveland introduces us to four fearless Black women who are making a difference in Cuyahoga County. It is inspiring to hear about all the amazing work these women have accomplished!

Black History in Charleston, A Visit to Boone Hall Plantation! by MAKING IT WITH THE MATTHEWS

The Matthews take us with them as they explore Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina. They share their experience and we are able to learn about Black History thanks to their video.

Sankofa Cafe: My Garvey Wrap & Vegan Chili Review! By Mostly Healthy Food Reviews

We might have come for the vegan chili, but we stayed for the Black empowerment and history. In this video, we see Black history is celebrated throughout this cafe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black History Month# Contributor Network# Content Campaign

Comments / 1

Published by

The official account for NewsBreak's Contributor Network. Follow this account for info, insights and updates for all things related to contributor content.

Mountain View, CA
202 followers

More from NewsBreak Contributors

Los Angeles, CA

AllinWinter content contest winners announced

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s AllinWinter content contest. Whether you shared your favorite winter outdoor activities or some winter getaway fun, we hope you enjoyed this wonderful season and got to spend time with your loved ones. We received almost 500 videos and we are excited to announce the winners of our contest!

Read full story

Celebrating Women’s History Month

We’re celebrating Women’s History Month at NewsBreak by sharing stories about women’s contributions and achievements in local communities. Women’s History Month began in 1987 to honor the impact women have made over the course of American history. In 2022, we want to highlight the amazing women making an impact in local communities across the U.S.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Local Love content contest

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s Local Love content contest. Whether you shared the love with yourself, friends, family or a partner, we hope you enjoyed your Valentine’s Day. We loved learning about your local loves from special beaches to romantic restaurants and we are excited to announce the winners of our content contest.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Meet Fishing Colorado, our February NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our February Contributor of the Month is Michael Romero, a.k.a. Fishing Colorado, who is based in Denver, Colorado. Since joining NewsBreak’s Contributor Network last spring, he’s garnered over 12,000 followers who love his original fishing and outdoor videos. We recently caught up with him to learn more about his NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow content creators.

Read full story
1 comments

Sharing local love stories on NewsBreak

Local Love, a Valentine’s Day-inspired content contest. Local Love content contest(NewsBreak) At NewsBreak, we love local! For our Valentine’s Day content contest, we’re celebrating with local love stories. We aren’t looking for love letters, but stories that celebrate or highlight something local that others can love or learn from. We want to hear all your creative, local and love-inspired stories this Valentine’s Day.

Read full story

Celebrating Black History Month on NewsBreak

Black History Month content campaign and donations. Black History Month began in 1976 and is a tribute to generations of African Americans who overcame great adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society. This month, we pay tribute, honor and celebrate the achievements of Black Americans by telling stories about their impact on society.

Read full story
44 comments

2021 NewsBreak Headliner Awards Winners

2021 marked the first full year of NewsBreak’s Contributor Network. To celebrate this milestone, contributors joined the NewsBreak team for the first annual NewsBreak Headliner Awards. After announcing the official nominees and evaluating submissions for standout story recognition awards, everyone gathered on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, for a virtual event to celebrate their yearlong accomplishments.

Read full story
1 comments

Introducing the 2021 NewsBreak Headliner Awards

The first annual NewsBreak Headliner Awards will take place January 25, 2022NewsBreak. 2021 marked the first full year of the NewsBreak Contributor Network (née Creator Program) and we have so much to look back on! On January 25, 2022, we’re inviting our contributors to a virtual event that’s all about celebrating their remarkable achievements.

Read full story
1 comments

New product feature: disabling and restricting comments on posts

We're excited to announce new features that give contributors the ability to disable or restrict comments on their posts. These comment controls are in addition to our existing tools that allow contributors to manage, respond, and delete comments.

Read full story
1 comments

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s #HolidayJoy content contest

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in NewsBreak’s #HolidayJoy content contest. We loved seeing all the magical holiday displays across the country and learning about how people were giving back this holiday season.

Read full story
1 comments

Thanksgiving video content campaign winners

Thanksgiving, BlackFriday, CyberMonday video campaign announcement. There's a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. We couldn't be more thankful for everyone who has joined this journey and for all the contributors who shared their Thanksgiving celebrations and great shopping tips. Our #Thanksgiving, #BlackFriday, and #CyberMonday video campaigns are officially over and we are excited to announce the winners!

Read full story

Spreading #HolidayJoy on NewsBreak

NewsBreak’s #HolidayJoy content contest: celebrating festive features in December. Get ready to share the joy this holiday season with a new content contest from NewsBreak’s Contributor Network. We’re kicking off the month of December with some #HolidayJoy to uplift communities and spread the holiday spirit.

Read full story
2 comments

Introducing the Contributor Network

NewsBreak’s Creator Program launched exactly one year ago. Since then, thousands of passionate storytellers have come aboard to share stories that fuel our company’s mission of helping people live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives. We’ve come a long way, but know the best is yet to come! We’re excited to introduce the next evolution of this program: NewsBreak’s Contributor Network.

Read full story

Adding tags to help your stories get discovered

We are excited to announce a new feature that allows you to add up to five topic tags to your posts. Adding relevant tags is optional, but can help users discover your content.

Read full story

Celebrating Veterans Day, video campaign results

Thank you to all the people who have served our country and the contributors who shared their Veterans Day celebrations. The #veteransday video campaign is officially over and we are excited to announce the top contributors and share stars (duplicate winners removed).

Read full story

Halloween video campaign stars

The Halloween Video Campaign is officially over! Thank you to all of the creators who shared their Halloween celebrations. We are excited to announce our winners! (duplicatewinners avoided)

Read full story

Meet Our Creator of the Month: Heather Jauquet

Our Creator of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video producers who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our October Creator of the Month isHeather Jauquet who is based in Gaithersburg, MD. Heather was one of the first writers to join NewsBreak’s Creator Program and has since written over 200 stories and accumulated nearly 2500 followers! Read on to learn more about her NewsBreak journey.

Read full story
2 comments

Writing an effective bio on NewsBreak

When filling out your profile on NewsBreak, you are prompted to write a description that serves as your bio on the platform. This description should not be overlooked as it’s an important step to establishing your credibility to the millions of users on NewsBreak and can help you stand out. We encourage you to consider these points when crafting an effective bio.

Read full story

Takeaways and recordings from NewsBreak Summer School

While the summer season means a pause in schooling for students around the country, it signaled the start of our very first NewsBreak Summer School event series for our creators. Over the course of three months, we hosted five events aimed at helping attendees learn, grow, and connect. Each gathering offered unique takeaways and perspectives from leaders in their field. Read on for more insights into each event and links to recordings when applicable.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy