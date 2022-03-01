HerStory content campaign

We’re celebrating Women’s History Month at NewsBreak by sharing stories about women’s contributions and achievements in local communities. Women’s History Month began in 1987 to honor the impact women have made over the course of American history. In 2022, we want to highlight the amazing women making an impact in local communities across the U.S.

Women's History Month (NewsBreak)

To enter, publish an original article or video that highlights the amazing contributions of a woman or group of women in your community with the tag HerStory. Some examples include:

Highlighting a woman-owned business, and the owner’s story

Showcasing a local non-profit helping to empower women

Sharing what a woman has done to make a difference in her local community (e.g. passing a local law, giving back, etc)

Tag "HerStory" after you hit publish. (NewsBreak)

Content contest requirements*:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

if you aren’t one already) You must publish a U.S. local story on NewsBreak

story on NewsBreak Each eligible post must include the tag HerStory . (Content published without the tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without the tag will not be eligible for selection.) Content must be original and must be published first on NewsBreak (only on NewsBreak is always best!)

Simply republishing content that you’ve previously posted to NewsBreak will result in disqualification

All stories must be published to NewsBreak by 10 a.m. PT Monday, March 21

Content must follow our Content Policy , Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

Winners will be notified by March 24, 2022 and an announcement will follow. Winners will receive a gift card**. The selection and prizes will be:

1 Editor’s Pick for Best Story: The NewsBreak editorial team will select the winner for best story (article or video) based on quality, context, creativity, local relevance and other criteria. The winner will receive a $300** gift card.

The NewsBreak editorial team will select the winner for best story (article or video) based on quality, context, creativity, local relevance and other criteria. The winner will receive a $300** gift card. 5 Finalists: Five additional stories (article or video) will be selected by the editorial team as story finalists. The winners will receive a $150** gift card each.

Five additional stories (article or video) will be selected by the editorial team as story finalists. The winners will receive a $150** gift card each. 1 Most Shared Winner: The most shared story (article or video) will receive $100** gift card.

Each selected story will be promoted on our platform to your local audience and to all our followers through our social media accounts. Contributors are also welcome to enter more than once (with different stories, of course, you may not post the same story twice or republish stories you have already published).

*You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.

**Prizes will be paid through a gift card.