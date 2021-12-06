Thanksgiving video content campaign winners

NewsBreak Contributors

Thanksgiving, BlackFriday, CyberMonday video campaign announcement

There's a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. We couldn't be more thankful for everyone who has joined this journey and for all the contributors who shared their Thanksgiving celebrations and great shopping tips. Our #Thanksgiving, #BlackFriday, and #CyberMonday video campaigns are officially over and we are excited to announce the winners!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXYjZ_0dFbS4V100
(NewsBreak)

NewsBreak #Thanksgiving Top Contributor:

@AlyssaAtkinson: https://www.newsbreak.com/n/2444397362427

How to Make Healthy Crustless Pumpkin Pie for #Thanksgiving

Thank you to Alyssa Atkinson for sharing tasty and healthy Thanksgiving recipes and your Thanksgiving celebrations! Thanksgiving dinner is always the center of the celebration. Balance out your Thanksgiving menu with these healthy recipes!

NewsBreak #Thanksgiving Share Star:

@AdamandMadalyn: https://www.newsbreak.com/n/2442746128357

Getting into the holiday spirit with pie from Hoosier Mama Pie Company #Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving without a slice of pie! Adam and Madalyn share one of the best pies in Chicago. For those who don’t feel like baking and are craving some sweets, it's nice to know you can always order from this shop!

NewsBreak #BlackFriday Top Contributors:

@MeganMoves: https://www.newsbreak.com/n/2447986088142

Opening the Cricut Maker #BlackFriday Bundle Deal! Sharing the Cricut Maker

What did you get this Black Friday? Megan Moves shares the Cricut Maker she bought this holiday season.

@jamesandkarla: https://www.newsbreak.com/n/2441863317237

Union Square Holiday Market New York City: Best Shopping Destination on #BlackFriday until Christmas

Follow JamesandKarla to the best shopping destination in New York during this holiday season! The Union Square Holiday Market offers a great choice of shopping options from local artists’ crafts to festive food!

NewsBreak #CyberMonday Top Contributors:

@ThomasSmith: https://www.newsbreak.com/n/2446853838860

Review of the Syma x400 Mini Drone #Cybermonday

Thomas Smith shares a review of a drone from the Cyber Monday deal. While Cyber Monday may be over, you can still find some great deals this holiday season!

@jamesandkarla: https://www.newsbreak.com/n/2447721001564

Historic Vinyl Record & Bookstore Gem in Upper West Side of New York City for #CyberMonday Shopping

JamesandKarla takes us to a historic vinyl record & bookstore gem in the Upper West Side of New York. If you’re looking for something special as a Christmas gift, this is the place to go.

Thanks to all who participated and congratulations to the winners! Stay tuned for more upcoming campaigns.

