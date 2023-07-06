Orange, CA

Woman arrested after causing a disturbance and a car accident, in Orange

NewSantaAna

This morning, at 7:26 a.m., the Orange Police dispatch received a call from one of their local hospitals reporting a female adult who was screaming and threatening their staff.

Hospital security escorted the female out of the building and asked her to leave.

The female suspect was identified as 50-year-old Davida Almond who also happened to be wanted for two no-bail warrants.

Orange police officers attempted to stop Davida but she fled north on Main Street in her white 2015 Kia. Davida then collided into two vehicles in the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Tustin Street causing minor injuries to the uninvolved motorists.

Davida was uncooperative and refused to comply with the officers’ orders to exit the vehicle. Officers utilized a trained negotiator, an armored vehicle, and chemical agents; however, Davida barricaded in her vehicle.

At 8:25 a.m., officers took Davida into custody without further incident.

Davida will be booked at Orange County Jail for felony evading, driving on a suspended license, and her outstanding warrants.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Santa Ana, CA
223 followers

More from NewSantaAna

Tustin, CA

OC Animal Care is launching two new pilot programs to increase pet adoption

Tustin, Calif. (July 14, 2023) – OC Animal Care is thrilled to announce the next round of programming in its All Summer Long initiative, the launch of two exciting new pilot programs aimed at continuing the shelter’s efforts to connect adoptable pets with loving families: Kennel Connection and Littles on the Lawn. Starting on July 19, these programs will feature shelter pets available for adoption, further expanding the ways for potential adopters to meet their perfect furry companions at OC Animal Care.

Read full story
Trabuco Canyon, CA

O.C. man gets only two years in prison for stalking and harassing a female online gamer

LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man was sentenced today to 24 months in federal prison for stalking a professional online gamer during a long-running harassment campaign. Evan Baltierra , 30, of Trabuco Canyon, was sentenced by United States District Judge Fernando M. Olguin, who also ordered him to pay $2,544 in restitution.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Take the OC Bus to the OC Fair for $2 per ride and avoid parking fees and traffic

ORANGE – The OC Fair returns Friday, July 14, and the Orange County Transportation Authority encourages those headed to the fair to catch a ride on an OC Bus . Several OC Bus routes run to destinations near the entrances to the OC Fair. The bus fares are low cost – and in some cases free – and help fair-goers avoid parking hassles and extra costs.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Ana, CA

O.C. Government Job Fair set for July 31 at the Santa Ana WORK Center

The Santa Ana WORK Center and EDD invite you to their next job fair – which will feature local government jobs. Everyone knows that government jobs pay well and offer great benefits. This is your chance to land a great government job!

Read full story
Santa Ana, CA

Beat the heat at Santa Ana’s cooling centers

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of California through the weekend. Santa Ana and other areas near the coast are not under a heat warning, but hot temperatures are still expected.

Read full story
Santa Ana, CA

The teenager struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana on Monday has passed away

Tania Godinez Valencia , a 17-year-old, has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Monday, in Santa Ana, at the 2000 block of West 17th St . A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Valencia’s family to pay for her funeral. The page has raised $2,435 so far of a $20,000 goal.

Read full story
Santa Ana, CA

A Latina selected as the new Public Information Officer at the SAPD

The Santa Ana Police Department is proud to announce the selection of our next Public Information Officer (PIO), Officer Natalie Garcia . Officer Garcia was born in the City of Santa Ana and raised in Garden Grove, where she graduated from Pacifica High School. She attended California State University of Long Beach on an academic scholarship and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Officer Garcia worked as an AVID tutor at a local middle school and coached little league soccer for AYSO.

Read full story
Westminster, CA

The Westminster Police Dept. is trying to identify a burglary suspect

On May 24, 2023, at 7:41 pm, a male suspect was contacted by a Westminster police officer. The suspect fled, leaving behind a stolen vehicle. Police officers located stolen property from a vehicle burglary in Huntington Beach in the abandoned vehicle.

Read full story

The SAPD is searching for a man who assaulted a victim

On 02/28/2023, the suspect, Enrique Garcia , 26, became involved in a verbal dispute with a victim, which escalated into a physical assault. Due to the assault, the victim sustained numerous major injuries.

Read full story
Santa Ana, CA

Free Hamlet performance set for July 22 at Birch Park in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Join us for a free live outdoor performance of William Shakespeare’s highly acclaimed “The Tragedy of Hamlet” on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7 p.m., at Birch Park, 210 N. Birch Street . The play will be presented by the talented Shakespeare by the Sea Theatre Company .

Read full story
Irvine, CA

The Irvine Police arrested a second suspect who stole tennis shoes from victims at the Spectrum

On Tuesday morning, Irvine police detectives arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in South Orange County for the recent robbery at the Irvine Spectrum, where three juveniles had their sneakers stolen in a restroom.

Read full story
21 comments
Irvine, CA

The Irvine Police are searching for two men who stole liquor from a store

On Friday night, two male suspects asked an employee to unlock a secured liquor cabinet at a store near Alton Pkwy and Jeffrey Rd. , in Irvine. The men pushed the employee out of the way and stole $1,935 in alcohol. The Irvine Police Dept. is investigating this as a robbery.

Read full story
6 comments
Santa Ana, CA

The Santa Ana City Council is finally doing something about drug abusers in public areas

Santa Ana City Councilman Phil Bacerra is taking action against drug abusers who pass out in public areas in our city. Bacerra has added an item to the July 18 City Council meeting agenda which will prompt the City Council to examine what options we have for dealing with this problem.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

OCDA Spitzer blames LADA Gascon and Gov. Newsom for the release of a Manson killer

A member of the murderous Manson family is now free. Don’t blame the parole board. Blame Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon because he refuses to staff parole hearings and fulfill his duty to protect public safety.

Read full story
15 comments
Orange County, CA

OCTA continues to advance and support safe O.C. bicycling and walking options

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority continues to emphasize active transportation such as bicycling and walking as part of a balanced and sustainable network of transportation options to help people more easily move through the county.

Read full story
San Clemente, CA

South O.C. rail service, set to resume on July 17

ORANGE – The rail line through San Clemente is set to reopen for passenger rail service on Monday, July 17, as emergency work has been completed to build a temporary barrier wall to protect the track.

Read full story
Santa Ana, CA

The SAPD is investigating a vehicle collision that injured a pedestrian

On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 2:42 P.M., the SAPD received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes at 2000 West 17th Street . SAPD police officers responded to the scene where they located the pedestrian in the roadway. Orange County Fire Authority also responded to the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Ana, CA

Suspect sentenced for stabbing another man in Santa Ana

Alan Herbey Cadena-Parra , a 27-year-old man, pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing 44-year-old man in Santa Ana two years ago. The attack happened at about 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2021, at the 200 block of North Clara Street in Santa Ana, according to the SAPD.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Janet Nguyen is running again for the O.C. Board of Supervisors

She’s back… Career politician Janet Nguyen has announced an interest in switching from the California State Senate back to the O.C. Board of Supervisors. She previously served as a County Supervisor back in 2012.

Read full story
1 comments
Fountain Valley, CA

Transient arrested for starting a fire at a Fountain Valley Recreation Center

Recently, Fountain Valley police officers and firefighters responded to a structure fire at a Fountain Valley Recreation Center. The fire was extinguished quickly, but caused significant structure damage.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy