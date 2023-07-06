Woman arrested after causing a disturbance and a car accident, in Orange

This morning, at 7:26 a.m., the Orange Police dispatch received a call from one of their local hospitals reporting a female adult who was screaming and threatening their staff.

Hospital security escorted the female out of the building and asked her to leave.

The female suspect was identified as 50-year-old Davida Almond who also happened to be wanted for two no-bail warrants.

Orange police officers attempted to stop Davida but she fled north on Main Street in her white 2015 Kia. Davida then collided into two vehicles in the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Tustin Street causing minor injuries to the uninvolved motorists.

Davida was uncooperative and refused to comply with the officers’ orders to exit the vehicle. Officers utilized a trained negotiator, an armored vehicle, and chemical agents; however, Davida barricaded in her vehicle.

At 8:25 a.m., officers took Davida into custody without further incident.

Davida will be booked at Orange County Jail for felony evading, driving on a suspended license, and her outstanding warrants.