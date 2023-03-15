How do we prevent another Pandemic like COVID-19

The term "zombie virus" is often used in fiction and popular culture to describe a hypothetical virus that turns people into zombie-like creatures. In these fictional portrayals, the zombie virus typically spreads through contact with bodily fluids or through bites from infected individuals.

Once a person is infected, the virus begins to alter their brain and body, causing them to lose their higher cognitive functions and become aggressive and violent towards uninfected individuals. In some depictions, the virus may also cause the infected individual to become undead, meaning they are technically dead but continue to move and attack living beings.

While it is unlikely that a virus could cause people to turn into zombies in the way depicted in fiction, real-world infectious diseases can have devastating effects on human health and well-being.

There have been cases of real-life viruses that affect the brain and behavior of infected individuals, such as rabies, which can cause aggression and confusion in humans and animals. However, even these viruses do not turn people into zombies.

Understanding how diseases spread and how to prevent and treat them is a critical area of study in public health and medicine. The term "zombie virus" is often used in popular culture to describe viruses that can bring dead cells or organisms back to life, but this is not scientifically possible.

That being said, moving on, let’s jump right into the real event of a new discovery…

Scientists have revived a ‘zombie’ virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost

There have been reports in the media about scientists reviving a "zombie" virus that had been frozen in permafrost for 48,500 years. But is this true?

After researching this claim, it turns out that there is some truth to it. A team of researchers from France and Russia announced that they had revived a virus called "Pithovirus sibericum" from beneath the permafrost of northeastern Siberia. The virus was discovered in a sample of frozen soil.

The virus, which is not harmful to humans, belongs to a family of giant viruses that infect amoebas, single-celled organisms. It was named after the Greek word "pithos," meaning "a large storage jar," because of its size.

The researchers used a technique called metagenomics to identify the virus in the frozen soil sample. They then took the virus and added it to a culture of amoebas in a laboratory. The virus was able to infect and replicate in the amoebas, leading to the claim that the virus had been "revived."

However, it is important to note that this virus was not a "zombie" virus in the sense that it could reanimate dead cells or organisms. Rather, it was a virus that could infect and replicate in amoebas.

What is the solution to the zombie virus to avoid another pandemic?

The concept of a zombie virus raises interesting questions about the nature of infectious diseases and how they could potentially impact society. There’s been a lot of concern that this discovery could result in another pandemic as we experienced in 2020.

Well, we don’t know that for sure, but the best way to prevent a pandemic caused by a new virus is to have strong public health systems in place that can detect and respond to new outbreaks quickly. This includes the government investing in disease surveillance, laboratory testing, and contact tracing. Additionally, promoting basic public health measures such as hand washing, wearing masks, and social distancing can help slow the spread of infectious diseases.

Overall, preventing pandemics requires a combination of scientific research, public health infrastructure, and international cooperation. While the idea of a "zombie virus" may be a popular topic in fiction and pop culture, it is important to focus on real-world solutions to protect public health and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

