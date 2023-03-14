World first robot lawyer gets sued for practicing law without license in the US

Photo by DALL·E

In recent years, there has been a growing trend in the legal profession towards the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assist with legal tasks. One such innovation is the "robot lawyer," a computer program that uses algorithms to provide legal advice and assistance to clients. However, a recent case has highlighted the potential legal risks associated with using such technology without proper licensure.

A British entrepreneur named Joshua Browder created a robot lawyer called DoNotPay, which he claimed could help people fight parking tickets, claim compensation for delayed flights, and even apply for asylum. The program was designed to be user-friendly and accessible, using a chatbot interface that allowed users to enter information about their legal issues and receive automated advice and support.

Despite its popularity and success, however, DoNotPay was never officially licensed to practice law. This fact came to light recently, when a group of American lawyers filed a lawsuit against Browder, alleging that he was engaging in the unauthorized practice of law by providing legal advice and assistance without a license.

Photo by Xu Haiwei on Unsplash

The lawsuit, which was filed in California, argued that DoNotPay's algorithmic advice constituted legal advice and that Browder's promotion of the program as a substitute for legal representation was misleading and potentially harmful to clients. The lawyers also argued that Browder had violated the state's consumer protection laws by advertising DoNotPay as a legal service without proper licensure.

In response, Browder argued that DoNotPay was not actually practicing law, but rather providing information and assistance to users. He also noted that the program had helped thousands of people with legal issues, many of whom would not have been able to afford traditional legal services.

The case raises important questions about the role of AI and machine learning in the legal profession, as well as the potential risks associated with using such technology without proper oversight and regulation. While there is no doubt that AI can be a powerful tool for legal research, document analysis, and other tasks, the question of whether it can provide legal advice and representation remains a matter of debate.

As AI continues to transform the way we practice law, it will be crucial to establish clear standards and regulations to ensure that the benefits of this technology are realized without compromising the integrity of the legal system.

When new technologies are introduced into the legal profession, it is important to ensure that they are used in a responsible and ethical manner.

