 US government moves to stop potential banking crisis

The U.S. government has taken unprecedented measures to prevent a potential banking crisis following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which is the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. There are concerns that the factors that caused the failure of this California-based bank could spread, and as such, regulators have worked all weekend to find a buyer for the institution. However, all their efforts seem to have failed. Signature Bank has also failed and been seized.

The federal government, in a joint statement with the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and FDIC, has assured all Silicon Valley Bank clients that they will have access to their money on Monday. The statement also includes steps intended to protect the bank's customers and prevent additional bank runs.

The Fed has announced an expansive emergency lending program that would prevent a wave of bank runs that would threaten the stability of the banking system and the economy as a whole. Fed officials say the program is akin to what central banks have done for decades. Banks can borrow from the emergency facility by posting Treasury bills and other securities as collateral.

The Treasury has set aside $25 billion to offset any losses incurred under the Fed's emergency lending facility. The actions taken on Sunday are the most extensive government intervention in the banking system since the 2008 financial crisis. Though its actions are relatively limited compared to what was done 15 years ago, the Fed's program should be enough to calm financial markets on Monday.

