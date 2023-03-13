Horrifying Scene As A Homeless Man Was Coldly Shot In St. Louis And The Shooter Was Taken Into Custody.

Photo by Screenshot from Edwin07011 Video on Twitter Photo by Edwin07011 Video on Twitter

In a scary incident that occurred in St. Louis, a homeless man was fatally shot in the head on a sidewalk outside the Globe Building. The shooter, who was later identified as Deshawn Thomas, loaded his gun carefully before shooting the victim at close range. A disturbing video of the incident was shared online, depicting Thomas standing behind the homeless man as he sat on the ground with his hands covering his ears. The victim died instantly from the gunshot wound. Prior to the shooting, it is believed that the gunman and the victim had a physical altercation in front of a Shell gas station.

Following the shooting, Deshawn Thomas, who had tattoos on his forehead and neck, fled the scene. He was later apprehended after entering a public library in the afternoon. The 23-year-old is facing charges of first-degree murder, but it is unclear if he had a prior criminal record or was on probation or bail at the time of the incident.

The incident, which took place in St. Louis, a city with the fourth-highest murder rate in the country, has once again brought attention to the city's increasing crime rate, as reported by the Daily Mail. The city experienced 200 murders in 2021, a rise from 194 in 2019, but a decrease from 263 in 2020. This year, the city has already witnessed 25 homicides.

The increase in violent crime in St. Louis has led to calls for city officials, particularly Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, to resign. Gardner has faced criticism for not doing enough to prevent repeat criminals from committing violent crimes. A 21-year-old convicted criminal named Daniel Riley hit a teenage volleyball player with his car earlier this month, causing her to lose both of her legs. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey stated that Riley should have been in jail rather than driving.

The incident involving Deshawn Thomas has raised concerns about the rising crime rate in St. Louis, and many locals are urging authorities to take prompt action to address the issue. The tragedy has also highlighted the need for stricter laws and improved law enforcement to prevent repeat violent offenders. The local authorities must take immediate action to ensure the safety and protection of the people of St. Louis.

