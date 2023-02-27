The Russians Used Plague-Infected Corpses to Attack the Swedes in A Horrifying Instance of Biological Warfare.


Photo by Neil Thomason Unsplash

During the Great Northern War, which was fought between the Russian Empire and the Swedish Empire from 1700 to 1721, in 1710, Russian forces besieged the Swedish garrison in Reval (now known as Tallinn, Estonia). The use of plague-infected corpses as a weapon of war is a well-known and documented incident that occurred during this war.

At that time, the Russian army was suffering from a deadly outbreak of bubonic plague. In an effort to turn the tide of the war, the Russian commanders ordered their soldiers to gather up the bodies of plague victims and catapult them over the walls of the fortress.

The use of this tactic was a form of biological warfare; the corpses, already infected with the deadly disease, were intended to spread the plague among the Swedish defenders and weaken their resistance and morale of the Swedish garrison.

The tactic was successful in spreading the disease, and the Swedish garrison eventually surrendered to the Russian forces. Unfortunately for the Russians, it also had unintended consequences. The plague soon spread to the Russian soldiers as well, resulting in the deaths of thousands on both sides.

The use of biological warfare has a long history, with various forms of the disease being intentionally spread among enemies throughout history. The use of plague-infected corpses as a weapon of war is particularly gruesome and highlights the devastating impact of such tactics on both military forces and civilians alike. The historical record regarding this incident is somewhat disputed.

Nonetheless, the use of this tactic is described in various historical accounts. A different historical incident involved the use of plague-infected bodies as a weapon of war. During the siege of the Crimean city of Kaffa (now known as Feodosiya, Ukraine) in 1346, the Mongol army reportedly catapulted plague-infected bodies over the city walls in an attempt to spread the disease among the defending Genoese forces.

In the past, there have been historical accounts of this tactic, including the writings of the Italian historian Gabriele de' Mussi, who was present at the siege. According to de' Mussi, the plague had already broken out among the Mongol forces, and they decided to use the disease as a weapon against the Genoese defenders. The tactic was successful in spreading the disease among the defenders, and it is believed to have contributed to the wider spread of the Black Death in Europe.

It is worth noting, however, that some historians have questioned the veracity of de' Mussi's account and have pointed out that there are other possible explanations for the spread of the disease in Kaffa. Nonetheless, the incident is often cited as an early example of biological warfare, and it highlights the devastating impact that such tactics can have on civilian populations.

Generally, the incident serves as a reminder of the devastating impact that biological warfare can have on both military forces and civilian populations.

Attributions

Riedel, Stefan. “Biological Warfare and Bioterrorism: A Historical Review.PubMed Central (PMC). Accessed 24 Feb. 2023.

History of Biological Warfare and Bioterrorism.” History of Biological Warfare and Bioterrorism - ScienceDirect, 14 Jan. 2015.

Biological Weapon - Biological Weapons in History.” Encyclopedia Britannica. Accessed 24 Feb. 2023.

