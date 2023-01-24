50 Escapees Killed- A dangerous and daring Allied POW escape that severely embarrassed the Nazis.

Great Escape: Nazi Embarrassment

The Great Escape was a mass escape attempt from the German prisoner-of-war camp Stalag Luft III in Sagan, Germany (now Żagań, Poland), during World War II. The plan was to excavate three tunnels, code-named "Tom", "Dick", and "Harry", and escape using them.

On the night of March 24, 1944, 76 Allied prisoners of war (50 British, 21 Canadians, 4 Australians, 1 New Zealander) managed to escape through the tunnel, but only 3 made it back to the UK, the rest were recaptured and 50 of them were executed on the orders of Adolf Hitler.

The escape was a major embarrassment for the German camp guards and the Gestapo, who launched a massive manhunt to re-capture the escaped prisoners.

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

Who is a Nazi

A Nazi is a member of the National Socialist German Workers' Party (NSDAP), which was a far-right political party in Germany active between the 1920s and 1940s. The party, led by Adolf Hitler, advocated for a number of controversial and extremist ideologies, including nationalism, anti-Semitism, and eugenics. They came to power in Germany in 1933 and implemented policies that led to the persecution and murder of millions of Jews, homosexuals, people with disabilities, and other minority groups during the Holocaust.

The term "Nazi" is often used to refer to a member of this party or someone who holds similar extreme and discriminatory ideologies.

This story is a reminder of the horrors of war and the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime.

Attributions

5 Stories Of Real Life Escape Attempts By Allied Prisoners Of War. (n.d.). Imperial War Museums. Retrieved January 23, 2023.

The true story, and tragic ending, of 76 Allied prisoners’ “Great Escape” from the Nazis. (n.d.). Business Insider. Retrieved January 23, 2023.

The Escape Artists. (2019, July 22). In The Escape Artists: A Band of Daredevil Pilots and the Greatest Prison Break of the Great War by Neal Bascom.