American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

Photo by Image by Wolfgang Eckert from Pixabay

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.

Some speculated that it was a new species of animal that had somehow managed to remain hidden in the dense jungle until now.

The Rock Apes were found in the jungles of Vietnam, and they were also found in the mountains of Vietnam. They were a mystery to the G.I.s, and they were also a mystery to the Vietnamese.

Some soldiers reported that these creatures were incredibly fast and agile, able to run on all fours and climb trees with ease. Others said that they had long, sharp claws that they used to slash at their enemies. Some even claimed that these creatures could spit a noxious substance at their foes.

The best-known accounts of these enigmatic creatures come from a book called "Very Crazy G.I." written by a Mexican American corporal nicknamed "Poncho." Poncho wrote about his experiences in the Vietnam War, where he encountered strange creatures. He described them as being human-like but with exaggerated proportions and grotesque features.

Despite the claims of Poncho, there is no evidence to support the existence of these creatures. However, his story has captured the imagination of many people, and it has become an inspiration for many creative works.

Whatever the true identity of this creature, it certainly managed to shock and perplex the American soldiers who encountered it.

Some believe that this creature may be a new species of primate, while others believe it could be a creature from another world. Whatever the case may be, the creature remains a mystery, and those who have seen it are left baffled.

In 1968, Marines operating on Hill 868 in Vietnam reportedly encountered a group of rock apes. The apes were said to have been swinging rocks at them with such force that the men were often seriously injured and had to be evacuated from the area by helicopter. Footprints were wider than a human print but too large to be those of an ape. Theories suggest that the apes may have been protecting their territory or attempting to steal food from the Marines.

In 1970, US Army personnel discovered footprints at a depot in Vietnam that were later called "Powell's Ape." The expedition was led by the North Vietnamese general Hoang Minh Thau, who found that the prints belonged to a large, human-like creature.

The prints were described as having human-like toes but being around the size of those of an Asiatic black bear. Footprints were 18 inches long and eight inches wide, embedded deeply, indicating a heavy wearer. Lt. Alan Szpila spotted the prints while on a helicopter patrol for the 101st Airborne Division during World War II. Dr. Bernard Heuvelmans also wrote about curious prints in his opus.

There are other accounts of this creature; some say it has a height of approximately 8 feet and was discovered for the first time in Vietnam in 1967–1968. This estimate was based on the animal's size and stride length. The bodies of rock apes were believed to have been left in the wake of the Vietnam War's Battle of Dong Den. It's unclear what happened to these creatures after the conflict.

The rock ape described by G.I.s in Vietnam during World War II is not the snub-nosed monkey. They might be early humans or hominids, according to other theories.

Is this related to the Sumatran Orang Pendek, a hairy hominid? Or is it a different species of ape—a living descendant of humans?

Attributions

“Rock Apes.” ObscUrban Legend Wikia. Accessed 22 Jan. 2023.

Russell, Matthew. “The Mysterious ‘Bigfoot’ That Horrified Troops in the Vietnam War.” The Veterans Site News, 3 Feb. 2020.

"Bigfoot" - Wikipedia

“The Mysterious Rock Apes of the Vietnam War.” The Mysterious Rock Apes of the Vietnam War, mysteriousuniverse.org/2016/01/the-mysterious-rock-apes-of-the-vietnam-war. Accessed 22 Jan. 2023.

"Tales of the Vietnam War from the Veterans who lived it." -In Country

McGrath, Andy. Beasts of the World: Hairy Humanoids. Vol. 1. Untold Publishing, 2022.