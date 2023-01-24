The Man Who Stepped Off the Edge of Space and Broke the Speed of Sound While Free Falling 24 Miles Back to Earth

Photo by Joseph Frank on Unsplash

Felix Baumgartner, an Austrian daredevil skydiver, and BASE jumper set a world record for being the first person to free-fall faster than the speed of sound during the highest manned balloon flight and the highest skydive in 2012. He made history by becoming the first human to break the speed of sound while free-falling back to Earth without the aid of an aircraft or other propulsion. He reached an altitude of 127,852 feet in a helium balloon before jumping out and free-falling for over 24 miles, during which he broke the sound barrier.

The jump was broadcast live on television and the internet and was watched by millions of people around the world. Joe Kittinger's 1960 record of 19.5 miles for the highest jump was surpassed by the 43-year-old.

According to Wikipedia, the speed of sound is the distance traveled per unit of time by a sound wave as it propagates through an elastic medium. At 20 °C (68 °F), the speed of sound in air is about 343 m/s (1,125 ft/s ; 1,235 km/h ; 767 mph ; 667 kn ), or one kilometre in 2.91 s or one mile in 4.69 s. It depends strongly on temperature as well as the medium through which a sound wave is propagating. At 0 °C (32 °F), the speed of sound in air is about 331 m/s (1,086 ft/s; 1,192 km/h; 740 mph; 643 kn).

As a BASE jumper, Baumgartner developed a high taste for extreme heights and speeds. Before this record-breaking move, he had previously jumped from some of the tallest buildings and bridges in the world. In 1999, he set the world record for the highest BASE jump from the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

