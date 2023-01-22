Photo by Jeff Kingma on Unsplash

The world is in a constant state of destruction, and the human race is the main culprit behind this destruction. Humans are destroying the environment that they live in. We don't realize it, but we're slowly killing ourselves. We destroy the world through our actions and our inaction.

We destroy the world through our actions when we pollute the air, water, and land. A point will come when the air will be too polluted to breathe, the soil will be too polluted to grow food, and the water will be too polluted to drink. By the way, we are causing the extinction of many animals and plants. Humans are not respecting nature. They're taking more than they need, and they're not giving it back.

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

We also destroy the world through our inaction when we fail to take care of the environment and allow others to pollute it. We are making the world warmer and causing more extreme weather. Unfortunately, it's only going to get worse.

We, as humans, have always had destructive tendencies. We have always been able to find new and innovative ways to destroy our world. From the early days of using fire to clear land, to the industrial revolution and the introduction of pollution, down to the modern day where we have nuclear weapons and the ability to destroy the world many times over, we have always been a destructive species.

It seems that our destructive tendencies are only increasing as we become more and more technologically advanced. We are now able to destroy the world in a matter of minutes, and we are doing more damage to the environment than ever before.

The future is no longer certain for the world if we continue on this destructive path. We are heading towards a future where the world will be uninhabitable for many life forms, including humans. We are doing irreparable damage to the planet, and unless we change our ways, the future looks very bleak indeed.

Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

We are the only ones who can stop this destruction since we are destroying the world by ourselves. As humans, we need to wake up and realize what we're doing before it's too late. We must change our ways if the world is to be saved.

We need to take action to protect the world and its resources. And to do that, we need to stop polluting and start conserving. We need to stop cutting down forests and start planting trees. We need to stop killing animals and start protecting them. We need to be more responsible for our actions and our inaction. We need to make a difference. Only then will the future be brighter and feel more certain.

Attributions

Mathew, Santhosh. “Could Humans Really Destroy All Life on Earth?” Could Humans Really Destroy All Life on Earth? - BBC Future. Accessed 21 Jan. 2023.

“Humans Are Causing Life on Earth to Vanish.” Humans Are Causing Life on Earth to Vanish | Natural History Museum, 12 Dec. 2019.

Greenfield, Patrick. “Humans Exploiting and Destroying Nature on Unprecedented Scale – Report.” The Guardian, 9 Sept. 2020.

“Human Impacts on the Environment | National Geographic Society.” Human Impacts on the Environment | National Geographic Society. Accessed 21 Jan. 2023.