A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.

The indigenous people of the Solomon Islands tell of a race of human-like creatures that towers over them and roams the forests unchecked. These creatures are said to be over 15 feet tall and have dark hair and eyes. Some say they can emit a frightening screech that can terrify even the bravest person. The locals believe that these creatures are the work of a powerful witch doctor and that they are seeking to slaughter all humans so that the island will be filled only with their kind.

If you hear stories of these creatures, be sure to keep your eyes and ears open, as they may be lurking in the shadows just waiting to attack. The Solomon Anthropological Expedition Trust Board, Inc.'s Research Director, Marius Boirayon, has been compiling first-hand tales of giant sightings. Boirayon portrays the giants in his book "Solomon Island Mysteries" as follows: These "Guadalcanal Giants," as he refers to them, had extremely long black, brown, or reddish hair; prominent double brows; projecting red eyes; flat noses; and wide gaping mouths. "Awareness of them is shown by the newspapers, as well."

According to Boirayon, these giants are peaceful and shy creatures that avoid contact with humans. He believes that they are the last surviving members of a race of ancient people who once lived on the island. The Solomon Island giants are said to kidnap locals, as evidenced by the story of Mango. Mango was taken by the giants 50 years ago and spent 25 years with them before she was found pregnant in a garden on the Northeast coast.

Although Mango eventually gave birth to a boy, she continued to suffer the psychological effects of the time she spent in captivity. Her kid was only five years old when, in a terrible turn of events, one of her brothers killed him. As a result, Mango has devoted her life to helping other survivors of sexual assault and trafficking.

She has also started a foundation in her son's memory to help other survivors. Despite the lack of conclusive proof that these giants exist, others argue that since 70% of the Solomon Islands' tropical rainforest is still undeveloped, they may be hiding numerous mysteries that they are not likely to reveal any time soon.

