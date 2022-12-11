New York City, NY

Animal welfare advocates ask Hochul to sign puppy mill ban

Photo by Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash

Governor Hochul is being urged to approve a bill that would outlaw the sale of puppies, kittens, and rabbits from so-called puppy mills, which opponents claim utilize cruel breeding techniques to produce pets for retail sale.

The new legislation will prohibit the sale of animals that have been maintained in “mills,” enormous commercial breeding facilities that keep animals in subpar circumstances while mass producing them for sale. The bill was approved by the state legislature with almost complete unanimity, meaning that there was very little opposition to the bill. This is good news for animal lovers and advocates who have been fighting against these inhumane practices for years.

Libby Post, executive director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation, recently stated that female breeder dogs are kept in isolated cages and compelled to have many litters annually. She claims that the animals experience both physical and psychological trauma. Post’s organization is a leading advocate for animal shelters and rescue groups, so her opinion carries a great deal of weight.

“It’s an inhumane situation,” Post said. “New York is complicit in animal abuse for as long as we allow pet stores to sell animals from these mills.”

The bill also authorizes pet shops to sell animals from animal shelters or rescue groups, as long as the pet shop is rebranded as an ethical supplier of animals.

According to Post, Americans spend $183 billion on their pets each year, with 98% of it going on food and accessories. Pets are not purchased from stores any longer, so Post claims that the pet industry has shifted to selling live animals. 2% of sales contain live animals.

“Educated consumers are saying no to this,” Post said. “New York should not be in the business of propping up a dying business model.”

The regulation does not prohibit people from purchasing a particular breed of dog, cat, or rabbit from a reputable breeder. When visiting a breeder, people can observe the care of the animals for themselves to make sure they are reputable.

Similar prohibitions have been passed in other states as well. A chain of pet retailers in Illinois closed after a ban was enacted, claiming the new legislation as the cause.

New York City retail business owners who sell puppies and kittens are being urged to convince Hochul to veto this proposed state bill that would restrict several legal rights and safeguards for pet owners. The Pet Advocacy Network offers a form letter to be sent to the governor that states that pet store owners who purchase puppies and kittens from breeders only purchase from reputable breeders, and if the proposed law passes, their business would probably have to close.

The pet store owners who sell puppies and kittens are the backbone of the pet industry in New York, and if the proposed law is passed, they will be forced to close their doors.

They implored her to veto the proposed law and protect the rights of pet owners in New York.

Hochul has not yet made a decision about the bill. She has until the end of the month to approve or veto it.

