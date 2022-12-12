Are You A Narcissistic Parent?

Narcissistic parenting is a style of parenting characterized by a parent’s exaggerated sense of self-importance, need for admiration, and lack of empathy. Narcissistic parents are often excessively critical of their children and are quick to point out their flaws. They may also withhold love and affection from their children as a way to control them.

Narcissistic parents often expect their children to meet their high standards and may be disappointed or even angry when they don’t. They may also push their children to achieve unrealistic goals. They often have difficulty seeing their children as separate individuals with their own needs and feelings. They may see their children as extensions of themselves and be overly involved in their lives.

Narcissistic parents may have difficulty setting boundaries with their children and may allow them to do things that are age-inappropriate. They may also be overly critical of their children’s appearance and accomplishments.

Narcissistic parents may be jealous of their children’s success and attention from others. They may also compete with their children for attention and approval. They may be quick to anger and have a low tolerance for frustration. They may also punish their children harshly for their mistakes.

They may also neglect their children’s needs in favor of their own. Narcissistic parents may be absent or emotionally unavailable to their children. They may use their children as pawns in their own games. Narcissistic parents may be emotionally and/or physically abusive to their children.

If you find yourself doing any or all of these, take a moment to reflect. You might be damaging your child or children, as the case may be.

