Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles

Photo by Thomas Couillard on Unsplash

Today, hunters use different tactics to hunt crocodiles. Some use baited hooks to capture the animals, while others use spears and nets. Regardless of the method, the ultimate goal is to kill the crocodile without injuring the hunter.

According to a study by Sri Lankan wildlife researchers Anslem de Silva and Ruchira Somaweera, they found that British colonists used human newborns as bait to kill crocodiles in order to harvest their skin and heads in India, Sri Lanka, and even America.

British sportsmen in India reportedly use human infants as bait to entice crocodiles, and some of these infants are reportedly taken away from their parents and paid six cents per day. An officer also said that he had shot 100 crocodiles using a specific newborn girl as bait, but this method is apparently not possible to use in the United States.

There were placed ADs that offered a reward for every baby delivered to them. It promised that the babies “will be returned alive.” This strategy was employed because the British colonists thought that the crocodiles were drawn to the newborns’ dark skin tone as well as their screams.

Some stories suggest that the same strategy, whereby infants of black parents were “rented” for two cents per day to be used as live bait in crocodile hunting, was also utilized by British colonists in the US in the early 20th century.

This was an inhumane and barbaric practice that needs to be condemned. It’s a huge relief to know that it has all been abolished.

Attributions

