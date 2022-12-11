Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg" Photo by KC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

An Excerpt:

If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.

Fact Check:

It's been rumored that the New York State Governor's Office is giving out stimulus payments to citizens in need; we've even seen an article going around saying that New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship this month. And if you are a resident of New York State and are in need of financial assistance, you may be eligible for a stimulus payment, as is captured in the excerpt above.

A resident who contacted me and asked me about the integrity of the news as he tried to apply but couldn't ascertain the source of the report was quoted as saying:

"Is this information disclosed to only a selected few?" "That's absolutely not fair!"

In most cases, stimulus payments are given to residents by the government as a relief to many who are struggling to make ends meet. This is believed by the government to help ease some burdens and hardships. And this is usually seen as amazing news whenever there is a public announcement to that effect. It is worthy of note that when such moves are made, they are made known to the public through authorized channels.

The referenced article further claims that:

"Those who will qualify for the stimulus payment are those who earn an annual income of $55,000 or less and have filed their taxes separately." "For those who are married and have filed taxes jointly, the payment is only available if their combined annual income is $110,000 or less."

Some readers have debunked it as fake news, while others have called it old news. Well, we did our research and found that, while it is not currently ongoing, there have definitely been instances in the past few months where stimulus payments were given to New Yorkers by the governor.

Verdict:

So, until it is made public by the office of the governor or the writer(s) cite(s) their source(s), we term this "Fake News," and we urge you all to please treat this information with caution.

"It's been a tough year for everyone, but especially for New Yorkers." "We've been through a lot, but we've always come out stronger." "And that's what we're going to do again."

Kindly let me know what you think or any more information on this in the comment section below.

Attribution

Mark Star