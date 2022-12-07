The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.

In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.

The largest bull shark known to science was caught in a river in South Africa. The shark, measuring over 3.5 meters long and weighing between 550 and 600 kilograms, was caught in the Breede River by a team of scientists. This was the southernmost region of Africa where bull sharks were found.

Reports according to Wave Scape described it as "a large river that comes out near the southernmost tip of Africa, Cape Agulhas. It is the furthest south a bull shark has been found in Africa."

Bull sharks are known to be aggressive predators. They are one of the species of shark that can live in warm water and are often found in rivers and estuaries. The massive shark is believed to be the biggest ever caught in a river.

The bull shark caught is a female and was heavily pregnant. There were even suspicions that it might have been using the Breede as a pupping ground. It is currently being examined by scientists to determine its exact age and species. It was released back into the river, causing controversy among many of the locals.

"It is statistically the deadliest shark in the world for humans." Many fatal attacks on humans have been reported.

Its attacks around New Jersey inspired the movie "Jaws."

This particular shark caught in the Breede River has been fitted with three tracking devices, and researchers are excited by some of its behavior that they have uncovered as a result of the data from these tags.

Meaghen McCord, managing director of the South African Shark Conservancy, who was among the researchers that visited the Breede said, "She's seemingly looking for a soft prey and appears to be attracted by sound and vibrations."

This is an incredible catch and a real record-breaker. It just goes to show that you never know what you might find when you go fishing!

This record-breaking shark is a testament to the bull shark's formidable strength and resilience.

Attributions

Wavescape, S. A. (2009, January 29). Bizarre Bull Shark Record. Bizarre Bull Shark Record. Retrieved December 7, 2022.

Huge Zambezi shark caught in Breede River : Treevolution. (n.d.). Retrieved December 7, 2022.

Bull shark - Wikipedia. (2021, November 19). Bull Shark - Wikipedia. Retrieved December 7, 2022,.

Offspring of one of world’s biggest bull sharks found—why that’s so surprising. (2021, July 13). Animals. Retrieved December 7, 2022.