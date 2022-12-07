Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 Years

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in a brazen Hollywood pet theft last year, pleaded no contest to attempted murder and has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

James Howard Jackson was sentenced on Monday after pleading no contest to attempted murder and has also accepted responsibility for inflicting bodily harm on Ryan Fischer, the dogs' walker, who was shot in the chest. Thankfully, he survived and underwent emergency surgeries. Two of Gaga's bulldogs were abducted, while the third one escaped at the time of the attack and was later found by the police.

"The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted, violent act and provides justice for our victim," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in announcing the settlement of the case.

According to the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS), some other charges that Mr. James Jackson had were dropped.

In the court hearing on Monday, CNS noted that Mr. Fisher blasted Mr. Jackson, stating that the shooting has altered his life forever.

Last year, when this happened, Gaga, who was in Italy at the time of the attack filming a movie, offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs. On social media, she made a public appeal for someone to do an "act of kindness" and return them home. The dogs were found and dropped off unharmed at the police station two days after they were abducted from the walker at gunpoint.

Jennifer McBride, the person who came forward to say she found the dogs and gave them to the police, was subsequently accused of being an accessory after the fact. As of Monday, her case was still open, the D.A.'s office said.

Mr. Jackson is only one of five suspects. The other four suspects have been identified as street gang members by authorities and have been arrested due to their involvement in the shooting of Gaga's dog walker and also in the abduction of her two French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustavon, on Feb. 24, 2021.

The police at that time said that the evidence they had suggested that the suspects probably didn't know the owner of the dog before the robbery but went for the three dogs because the breed is highly-priced.

On Monday, Harold White, a different co-defendant, pleaded not guilty to a weapons charge and will be sentenced in the coming year, according to the prosecution. Two other people, Lafayette Whaley and Jaylin White had already pleaded not guilty to second-degree robbery and were given four- and six-year prison terms, respectively.

