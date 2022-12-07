Game Plan: "Choose your battles wisely." But what do you do when the battle chooses you?

Photo by Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

They say, "Choose your battle wisely," but what do you do if the battle chooses you? In some cases, you may find that the battle has chosen you before you even knew it was happening. In the end, your battle always chooses you (depending on how you want to see it).

What do you do if the battle chooses you?

This is a question that we all have to answer at some point in our lives. We are constantly faced with a situation that we didn't choose, and we have to decide how to respond. You may be in a position where you have to fight even though you don't want to. So, sometimes we find ourselves asking:

Do we fight? Do we flee? Or do we try to find a middle ground?

At every point in time, you always have a choice to make: do you want to get involved in this battle, or do you want to walk away? The answer is not always clear, but what is important is that we make the best decision we can with the information we have.

Photo by Photo by Ron Lach

The truth is, there will be times when we have to fight. There will be times when we have to flee. And there will be times when we have to find a middle ground. The decision we make may not be easy, but it is important. And whatever decision we make, we must do so with wisdom and care.

This can be a scary thing, but it is also a chance for you to show what you are made of.

So, when it's time to fight,

You fight.

And you fight to the best of your ability, knowing that there are some battles you can win and some you can't, but you'll never know if you don't try. And even if you don't win, you'll know that you gave it your all. Honestly, you may not always win, but you never back down. You fight because it's the right thing to do and because you believe in what you're fighting for. You stand up for what you believe in, and you never give up.

Ultimately, it is important to remember that you are not alone, there are people who will support you no matter what. So don't be afraid to stand up for what you believe in. Don't be afraid to fight for what's right, even if it's not the easiest thing to do.

When life gets tough, it can be easy to give up and feel like you're powerless.

Nope! you're not.

Photo by Photo by MART PRODUCTION

You're even more powerful than you realize. You may be feeling scared or uncertain, but remember that you can do this. You have the strength within you to fight for what you believe in.