Elon Musk shades critics over "Trump's return to Twitter" Enquiry. "Will Donald Trump return to Twitter?"

The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The new owner and Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk, is known for his witty comebacks, he didn't disappoint when he was asked about Donald Trump's return to Twitter and had a hilarious response. On Monday, he posted a tweet using his verified Twitter account saying,

"If I had a dollar for every time someone asks me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money."

This is just another example of Musk's great sense of humor.

Following the Capitol Hill riots, Trump was labeled a "risk," and his account was permanently blocked from the network. He was accused of instigating violence through his tweets.

In a statement at the time, Twitter Inc. stated:

"After a close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them—specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter—we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Trump had been off Twitter for a while now following his ban, and many Twitter users and the media have been speculating about the former US President's comeback to the site ever since Musk acquired ownership of the Bird app.

Will his permanent ban from the platform be reversed and his account be reinstated following Musk's Twitter takeover?

This has been the question on the minds and lips of most Twitter users.

On his personal social media site, "Truth Social," Trump wrote,

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands and will no longer be run by radical left lunatics and maniacs that truly hate our country."

In a tweet sent on Friday, Elon Musk said that he would create a "committee" to decide whether to reinstate users who have been banned from the network. This announcement stirred debate on social media.

Attribution:

“What to Know About Trump’s Twitter Ban, Now That Elon Musk Owns the Platform.” Time, 28 Oct. 2022.

Fung, Brian. “Twitter Bans President Trump Permanently | CNN Business.” CNN, 8 Jan. 2021.

“Elon Musk Reinstates Trump’s Twitter Account 22 Months After It Was Suspended.” Elon Musk Reinstates Trump’s Twitter Account 22 Months After It Was Suspended - CBS News, 20 Nov. 2022.