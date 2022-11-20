Do You Think Narcissists Have a Strong Sense of Self-Worth?

Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash

There is much debate surrounding the concept of narcissism and whether or not narcissists actually have a strong sense of self-worth. There is no simple answer to this question, as narcissism is a complex personality trait that can manifest itself in a variety of ways. Some experts suggest that narcissists are actually very insecure and need to build themselves up by putting others down. Others believe that narcissists have a very strong sense of self-worth and are actually quite confident in their abilities.

The truth is that there is no one answer that fits all narcissists. Some may be very insecure and have a low sense of self-worth, while others may be quite confident and actually have a very strong sense of self-worth. What is important to remember is that narcissism is a spectrum disorder, which means that there is a wide range of symptoms and behaviors associated with it. So, it is difficult to make generalizations about all narcissists.

From what I’ve seen, narcissists can also be insensitive to the needs of others and expect others to always agree with them. They often believe that they are better than others or are exceptional and deserve special treatment. They’re also very good at convincing themselves and others that they’re right.

Narcissists think of themselves as being very confident and self-assured and may not feel any need or desire to be accepted or appreciated by others. Unfortunately, they need constant validation and approval to feel good about themselves. They often seek attention and approval from others. This need for validation can lead them to act in ways that are arrogant, entitled, and self-centered. While not all narcissists display these behaviors to the same extent, it’s important to remember that narcissists are usually very insecure. So while they may seem confident on the outside, they’re often very fragile on the inside.

They may also believe that they are godlike or superior to others. This sense of superiority allows them to feel good about themselves. They may view others as obstacles to be overcome or obstacles to be feared. As a result, they may strike you as haughty and uncaring.

If you are wondering whether or not a particular person has a strong sense of self-worth, it is best to ask them directly. Narcissists are often quite happy to talk about themselves, so they may be willing to share their thoughts on the matter. However, it is important to remember that narcissists can be quite manipulative, so you should always take what they say with a grain of salt.

Attribution:

“The Differences Between Narcissism and High Self-Esteem.” The Differences Between Narcissism and High Self-Esteem. Accessed 19 Nov. 2022.

“Self-Esteem Versus Narcissism.” Psychology Today, 1 Nov. 2022,

“The Insecurity Behind Narcissistic Personality (NPD) Explained - GoodTherapy.org Therapy Blog.” GoodTherapy.org Therapy Blog, 7 Nov. 2019.