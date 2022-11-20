Palm Beach, FL

Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump was set to announce his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday, which he did. He told his supporters that "America's comeback starts right now." He practically painted a gloomy and sober picture of a 'failing America' that needs to be saved quickly.

"In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said while his supporters were heard yelling: "USA! USA!".

Trump has been hinting at a 2024 run for months and has even taken steps to keep his name in the political spotlight. He has several political woes, but that didn't deter him from taking his shot a third time.

The announcement came as no surprise to many, as Trump has clarified that he believes he was cheated out of a second term in office. He has also been critical of Biden's victory, calling it "illegitimate."

Trump's 2024 bid is likely to further divide the Republican Party, which is already struggling to find its footing after Trump's divisive presidency.

He made an announcement from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Here is the excerpt from Donald Trump's announcement.

He said he would "make America great and glorious again."
He promised to bring inflation from its recent high levels down to 1 percent.
He also promised to return to his administration’s immigration policies, saying the Biden Administration has allowed open borders, and that millions of people are entering the US.
"They’re pouring into our country. We have no idea who they are and where they come from. We have no idea what’s happening to our country. We’re being poisoned," .

While he's set to return as the Republican flagbearer, some people believe he's not a good fit due to the many legal woes attached to him. Some others think Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a rising alternative.

