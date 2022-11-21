"Donald Trump Failed America" – Joe Biden Reacts To Ex-President's Plan To Return In 2024

Joe Biden: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America (source: Joe Biden); User:TDKR Chicago 101 (clipping)Donald Trump: Photo by Shealah Craighead (source: White House)Сombination: krassotkin, CC BY-SA 2.0 ,via Wikimedia Commons

Donald Trump's decision to run for president again in 2024 is a clear sign that he believes he hasn't failed America. But President Joe Biden believes otherwise. He has reacted to former President Donald Trump's plan to run for re-election in 2024.

Biden said. “He's failed America.”

Photo by Adam Schultz, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

In his tweet at the G20 summit's final day in Bali, where he was present, is a video compilation saying; Mr. Trump presided over "rigging the economy for the rich," “attacking health care," “coddling extremists," “attacking women's rights," and “inciting a violent mob” to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Mr. Biden.

A reporter asked President Biden and French President Macron if they had an opinion concerning the former president, Donald Trump's declaration of interest to run for president a third time in 2024. This was asked at a ceremonial mangrove planting, which took place with other G20 leaders.

The two presidents looked at each other briefly before Biden said "not really", while French President Mr. Macron remained silent.

Photo by Office of the President of the United States, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Recall that Mr. Trump had made plans to return to the White House officially before he left the White House in 2021.

While launching his run for a second term on Tuesday night, Donald Trump said he would "make America great and glorious again."

Donald Trump made an announcement from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

He promised to bring inflation from its recent high levels down to 1 percent.

He also promised to return to his administration’s immigration policies, saying the Biden Administration has allowed open borders, and that millions of people are entering the US.

"They’re pouring into our country. We have no idea who they are and where they come from. We have no idea what’s happening to our country. We’re being poisoned," .

