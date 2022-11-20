Spot a Narcissist in a Relationship

Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash

A narcissist is someone who is very self-absorbed and exaggerates their own importance. They're the ones who love nothing more than to talk about themselves and their accomplishments. They're the ones who are always trying to one-up everyone else. They're the ones who always seem to be looking for a way to make themselves the center of attention.

And while it's easy to write them off as just being vain or self-centered, the truth is that narcissism can be a serious personality disorder that can have a harmful effect on both the narcissist and the people around them.

Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by an obsessive need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. People with narcissism often seek out positions of power and influence so that they can control others and be seen as superior. They may manipulate and exploit others to get what they want.

Narcissism is a serious problem because it can lead to emotional and psychological damage for both the narcissist and the people around them. If you think you might be a narcissist, it's important to seek help from a mental health professional.

Narcissists can be difficult to spot in a relationship, especially if you don't know what to look for. They can be very convincing. They will often make you feel like you are the only one who understands them and that they are misunderstood. They may also make you feel like you are the only one who can help them.

When you're in a relationship with a narcissist, it can feel like you're constantly walking on eggshells, trying to avoid doing anything that might upset them. You never know what's going to trigger their narcissistic rage. You may start to feel like you're losing your own identity and sense of self.

They can be charming one minute and completely demeaning the next. And if you're friends with a narcissist, you may find yourself constantly drawn into their drama and their need for attention. You may start to feel like you're always playing second fiddle to them.

It's exhausting trying to keep up with their constant need for attention and validation. Narcissists are master manipulators. They will use your weaknesses against you and turn your friends and family against you. They will gaslight you and make you doubt your own sanity.

It's not surprising that so many relationships with narcissists end in disaster. Narcissists are often very convincing in relationships, and they can be difficult to spot. If you're in a relationship with a narcissist, it's important to get out before it's too late.

A key warning sign of a narcissist is a lack of empathy, or the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. If you're in a relationship with a narcissist, you may find yourself feeling devalued, unimportant, and generally unappreciated.

Some other warning signs to look out for:

1. They're always the center of attention.

A narcissist always needs to be the center of attention and will do whatever it takes to make sure they are. If you're dating a narcissist, you may find that they are always trying to make themselves look better than you.

2. They need constant validation.

Narcissists need constant validation and approval from others to feel good about themselves. If you're in a relationship with a narcissist, you may find yourself always having to compliment them or give them positive attention.

3. They are always right.

Narcissists always need to be right and will never admit that they're wrong. One of the most obvious signs is that a narcissist will always be very convincing and will never admit to being wrong. They will always have an excuse for their behavior, and they will never take responsibility for their own actions.

4. They are always very demanding.

Another key sign is that a narcissist will always be very demanding. They will always want what they want, and they will never be satisfied. They will always be looking for new ways to please themselves, and they will never be happy with what they have.

5. They are always very manipulative.

Lastly, a narcissist will always be very manipulative. They will use people to get what they want, and they will never be afraid to hurt someone's feelings. They will always be very charming and convincing, but they should not be trusted.

Narcissists can be difficult to deal with, but it's important to remember that they're not always aware of the harm they're causing. If you're struggling to deal with a narcissist in your life, there are some things you can do to try to help them see the error of their ways. If you're friends with a narcissist, try to set boundaries and make it clear that you're not going to tolerate their narcissistic behavior.

And if you're dealing with a narcissist at work, try to build a support network of co-workers who you can rely on and who can help you deal with the narcissist's behavior.

Whatever you do, don't enable the narcissist's behavior. And don't be afraid to stand up to them. The more you do to confront the narcissist's behavior, the more likely it is that they will eventually realize the error of their ways.

If you're in a relationship with a narcissist, try to have honest conversations with them about how their behavior is affecting you. Be true to yourself and stay focused on what makes you happy. Remember, you are worth it.

"The best thing you can do is to love yourself first and foremost, and never settle for a narcissist."

Don't settle for anything less than what you deserve. You deserve to be happy and to be with someone who loves and respects you. Don't let anyone ever control or take advantage of you. You are strong and capable of anything you set your mind to.

