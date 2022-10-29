Kylie Jenner's Parenting Style

News Tender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7ye5_0iqnejsL00
Condé Nast (through Vogue Taiwan), CC BY 3.0 via Wikicommon

Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight for a very long time now. The reality star and beauty mogul has been in the public eye since she was a child, and she's no stranger to sharing her thoughts on various topics - including parenting.


Kylie Jenner has become a mom at a very young age, and she is still learning the ropes when it comes to parenting. Kylie wants to be more hands-on with her children and be there for them as they grow up. She also wants to be more open with her kids and have a better relationship with them.

Kylie opened up about her own parenting style and how she thinks it differs from her mom's.

"I think my parenting style is definitely different than my mom's," Kylie said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304nPi_0iqnejsL00
Josh Park, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Kylie went on to say that she tries to be as involved in her daughter's life as possible and that she wants to be a role model for her.

"I want to be someone she can look up to"

It's clear that Kylie takes her role as a mom seriously, and she seems to be doing a great job so far. We're sure her daughter will continue to benefit from her involved parenting style!

Jenner said that she's been trying to be "more present" with her daughter, Stormi and that she's been focusing on spending time with her and not just working. She also said that she's been trying to be more patient with her daughter and that she's been letting Stormi explore and learn on her own.

This is a great reminder that parenting is a learning process—and that there's no one right way to do it. Every parent has their own unique approach, and that's okay! So far, Jenner seems to be doing a great job, and we can't wait to see how she grows as a mom.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00198V_0iqnejsL00
Marc Zapanta ThePrinceOfVanity, CC BY 3.0 , via Wiki common

Attribution:

Peoplemag: Travis Scott Talks His, Kylie Jenner’s Natural Parenting Approach. (2021, September 13). people.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Moms: 10 Things We’ve Learned About Parenting From Kylie Jenner (And 10 From Khloe). (2018, December 28). www.moms.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Insider: Kylie Jenner Said Sharing Traits With Stormi Helped Her Love Herself. (2018, August 9). www.insider.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Kylie Jenner had words for people questioning her parenting: Kylie Jenner had words for people questioning her parenting. (2018, June 10). finance.yahoo.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Parker. (2018, August 17). Parent: Why we should stop mom-shaming Kylie Jenner | Parent. www.news24.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Robehmed. (2018, July 11). Forbes: How 20-Year-Old Kylie Jenner Built A $900 Million Fortune In Less Than 3 Years. www.forbes.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kylie Jenner# Celebrity# Motherhood# Self Made Woman# Work Life Balance

Comments / 30

Published by

I'm a seasoned writer. I bring relevant news ranging from entertainment to politics, down to health. I'll make your reading time worth it. I am also a freelance writer for some news publications. Widen your horizon by being on the know.

N/A
2570 followers

More from News Tender

Elon Musk predicts that humans will colonize Mars by 2029. Also, 1 million people will live on Mars by 2050.

NORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has previously predicted that humans would colonize Mars by 2029. He also believes that by 2050, there could be as many as one million people living on the red planet. Musk has long been an advocate for space exploration, and his companies have been working towards making Mars colonization a reality. The SpaceX CEO said he believes the key to enabling human life on the red planet is to make it affordable.

Read full story
221 comments

The White House Denies Weighing In National Security Reviews Into Elon Musk's Ventures.

Courtesy Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk’s drama-filled deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion was also under scrutiny due to the involvement of a number of foreign investors, including the Saudi prince and the Qatari government’s sovereign fund.

Read full story
1 comments

Kim Kardashian's Worst Year Ever As She Struggles With Kanye West's Drama On Her 42nd Birthday

"File:Kim Kardashian & Kanye West collage.png" by Jtorquy is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to drama, but this year has been particularly tough for the reality star. Not only has she had to deal with rumors about her own personal life, but she's also been dealing with her ex-husband, Kanye West's public meltdowns. The reality star has struggled to keep up with the demands of her celebrity lifestyle. And things don't seem to be getting any easier.

Read full story
31 comments

How Barack Obama's presidency has shaped American politics

"Barack Obama at Carnegie Mellon University" by Anirudh Koul is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. When Barack Obama was elected as the 44th President of the United States, it was a momentous occasion not just for America, but for the world. He is the first African American to hold office, and his election represented a major step forward for racial equality in the United States.

Read full story
3 comments

Elon Musk, "CHIEF TWIT," Begins His Twitter Ownership by Firing Top Executives of Twitter.

"Elon Musk" by jdlasica is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Twitter has been in the news for a lot of reasons of late. The platform has been used for a variety of important conversations, from the presidential election to the latest news in the world of entertainment. But one user has taken the platform to a whole new level, and that user is Elon Musk.

Read full story

How Rihanna Deals with Juggling Motherhood and Her Music Career

"Rihanna" by avrilllllla is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Rihanna is one of the most popular and successful singers in the world. She has sold millions of albums and won many awards. She has a lot of fans all over the world. Rihanna is a very busy woman.

Read full story

‘The Bird Is Free’: Elon Musk Declares After Twitter Acquisition

"Elon Musk Dreaming of a Brighter Future" by jurvetson is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has been a long time coming. He started out as just another tech billionaire, but over the last few years, he's become one of the most influential people in the world. He's built several billion-dollar empires out of nothing, and his influence reaches far beyond the tech world. Musk is a force to be reckoned with.

Read full story
1 comments

Kylie Jenner: World Famous, Self-Made Cosmetic Guru

With her huge social media following, Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous young women in the world. She has amassed a fortune and a level of fame that most people can only dream of. However, her road to the top has not been easy. Kylie has faced many challenges in her quest for fame and has had to work hard to maintain her public persona. The young reality star has had to deal with some negative attention from the media and from trolls on social media.

Read full story

'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One.

The White House, CC BY 3.0 US, via Wikimedia Commons. Dr. Doom, aka Nouriel Roubini, is one of the most renowned economists in the world and also one of those experts that believe that World War 3 has already started.

Read full story
170 comments

President Biden Announced that The United States Will Release 15 Million Barrels from The SPR to Prevent Price Spikes.

The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the world's largest oil producer, the United States has a responsibility to help stabilize global markets. To that end, President Biden will announce the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in an effort to prevent price spikes and ensure energy security.

Read full story
602 comments

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.

Read full story
843 comments

How Beyoncé changed the game: A feminist masterpiece

Since the release of her 2013 self-titled album, Beyoncé has been hailed as a feminist icon. The album, which features songs about female empowerment and sexuality, was a huge success, and Beyoncé has since been praised for her impact on the music industry. Not only was it a visual and auditory masterpiece, but it was also a feminist tour de force.

Read full story

Vladimir Putin has Declared Martial Law in four regions of Ukraine

Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, declared martial law in four areas of Ukraine, citing the need to protect ethnic Russians in the country. In a move that has shocked the international community, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in four areas of Ukraine. The areas are the regions of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."

Ye, popularly known as Kanye West, has recently been making headlines and trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. He keeps stirring up controversy with his statements.

Read full story
84 comments

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."

Read full story
536 comments

There is No Feud Between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez

Cosmopolitan UK & VOGUE Taiwan, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Edited with photocollage.com. It looks like Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are finally at peace with each other! After years of rumored feuding. Both women were spotted out and about in Los Angeles this week and catching up, they both had big smiles on their faces. Selena was even seen giving Hailey a hug. This is excellent news for fans of both ladies who have been hoping for them to make peace for a long time.

Read full story

Bill Gates' New Crusade: Losing Time Against Climate Disaster

DFID - UK Department for International Development, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the most powerful people in the world today is Bill Gates. He's also one of the richest. So when he talks about something, people tend to listen. Lately, Gates has been talking a lot about climate change. And he's not just talking the talk – he's putting his money where his mouth is.

Read full story
10 comments

Apply Emotional Intelligence when Dealing With People

By understanding your emotions and knowing how to deal with them, you will be better able to express how you feel and understand the feelings of others. This allows you to communicate more effectively and build stronger relationships, both at work and in your personal life.

Read full story

The Ship Called "Titanic" Was Considered Unsinkable.

Anonymous Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Titanic was one of the largest and most luxurious ships of its time. The Titanic was not only an amazing ship but also a technical masterpiece.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy