Kylie Jenner's Parenting Style

Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight for a very long time now. The reality star and beauty mogul has been in the public eye since she was a child, and she's no stranger to sharing her thoughts on various topics - including parenting.



Kylie Jenner has become a mom at a very young age, and she is still learning the ropes when it comes to parenting. Kylie wants to be more hands-on with her children and be there for them as they grow up. She also wants to be more open with her kids and have a better relationship with them.

Kylie opened up about her own parenting style and how she thinks it differs from her mom's.

"I think my parenting style is definitely different than my mom's," Kylie said.

Kylie went on to say that she tries to be as involved in her daughter's life as possible and that she wants to be a role model for her.

"I want to be someone she can look up to"

It's clear that Kylie takes her role as a mom seriously, and she seems to be doing a great job so far. We're sure her daughter will continue to benefit from her involved parenting style!

Jenner said that she's been trying to be "more present" with her daughter, Stormi and that she's been focusing on spending time with her and not just working. She also said that she's been trying to be more patient with her daughter and that she's been letting Stormi explore and learn on her own.

This is a great reminder that parenting is a learning process—and that there's no one right way to do it. Every parent has their own unique approach, and that's okay! So far, Jenner seems to be doing a great job, and we can't wait to see how she grows as a mom.





Attribution:

Peoplemag: Travis Scott Talks His, Kylie Jenner’s Natural Parenting Approach. (2021, September 13). people.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Moms: 10 Things We’ve Learned About Parenting From Kylie Jenner (And 10 From Khloe). (2018, December 28). www.moms.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Insider: Kylie Jenner Said Sharing Traits With Stormi Helped Her Love Herself. (2018, August 9). www.insider.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Kylie Jenner had words for people questioning her parenting: Kylie Jenner had words for people questioning her parenting. (2018, June 10). finance.yahoo.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Parker. (2018, August 17). Parent: Why we should stop mom-shaming Kylie Jenner | Parent. www.news24.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022

Robehmed. (2018, July 11). Forbes: How 20-Year-Old Kylie Jenner Built A $900 Million Fortune In Less Than 3 Years. www.forbes.com. Retrieved October 29, 2022