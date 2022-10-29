Elon Musk, "CHIEF TWIT," Begins His Twitter Ownership by Firing Top Executives of Twitter.

"Elon Musk" by jdlasica is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Twitter has been in the news for a lot of reasons of late. The platform has been used for a variety of important conversations, from the presidential election to the latest news in the world of entertainment. But one user has taken the platform to a whole new level, and that user is Elon Musk.

Elon Musk just took over Twitter and fired some top executives. According to US media reports, some of them were even escorted out of the company's Los Angeles headquarters. The Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal affairs head Vijaya Gadde were among those fired by Musk, who concluded the $44 billion acquisition agreement on Friday. Musk accused them of deceiving him and Twitter investors about the number of fake accounts on Twitter.

Here are some questions that we think need to be answered in the wake of this news and for the future of Twitter.

Why did Elon Musk take over Twitter?

What happened to the top executives?

How will this affect the future of these companies?

What will happen to the employees of Twitter?

What will happen to Twitter's current business model?

Musk took over Twitter as the latest in a series of major business moves. Elon Musk is known for being a maverick and disrupting established industries. He's done it with electric cars, space exploration, and now he's apparently into social media with his latest acquisition of Twitter.

He changed his description on his Twitter profile to "Chief Twit."

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the social media world, Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its top executives. The move comes after months of speculation about the future of Twitter, which has been struggling to find its place in the ever-changing landscape of social media.

This is a huge coup for Musk, who has been a vocal critic of Twitter in the past. The move is likely to have a major impact on the social media landscape, and it will be interesting to see how Musk plans to use Twitter to further his own agenda.

Musk says he was buying the platform to help humanity and doesn't want it to become a free-for-all hellscape.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" he said in an open letter to advertisers.

Overall, the changes suggest that Musk is determined to return Twitter to its former glory, or at best, to a greater height, and his tweets show that he is willing to make any changes necessary to achieve that goal.

Musk says he wants to "fight" spam bots on Twitter, make the algorithms that determine how information is presented to users publicly available, and keep the network from becoming an echo chamber for hatred and division while limiting censorship.

Musk, however, has not provided details on how he would do all of this or who will run the organization.

This is a story that is sure to develop, so stay tuned for more updates.

Attribution:

Dang, & Roumeliotis. (2022, October 28). Reuters: Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the “bird is freed” | Reuters. www.reuters.com. Retrieved October 28, 2022

Elon Musk begins Twitter reign by firing CEO, top executives | Technology News | Al Jazeera: Musk begins Twitter reign by booting CEO, top executives. (202228, October 28). www.aljazeera.com. Retrieved October 28, 2022

Duffy. (2022, October 28). CNN: Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives | CNN Business. www.cnn.com. Retrieved October 28, 2022

Primack. (2022, October 28). Axios: Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover and fires top executives. www.axios.com. Retrieved October 28, 2022

National World