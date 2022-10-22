'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One.

Dr. Doom, aka Nouriel Roubini, is one of the most renowned economists in the world and also one of those experts that believe that World War 3 has already started.

Nouriel Roubini argues that the current state of affairs between the United States and China bears all the hallmarks of a Cold War and that the risk of it turning into a hot one is growing by the day, and could easily ignite into a full-blown war. And this is further shaped by the current tensions between the US and Russia. And with both sides dug in, he argues, the risk of a miscalculation that could lead to open conflict is growing.

He believes that the current economic conditions are the perfect recipe for a hot Cold War. He points to the recent volatility in global markets as evidence that something is brewing.

Roubini's piece is a timely reminder that the current state of affairs is not sustainable and that the risk of a major conflict breaking out is very real. It's an important read for anyone who wants to understand the risks we face in the 21st century. He has a point. The recent turmoil in global markets has already sparked fears of a new global economic crisis. If tensions between Russia and the West continue to escalate, we could face a much more dangerous situation.

This is a worrying prospect, and it's important that we all stay informed about the situation. It's also important that we stay calm, and remember that it's essential to keep communication open between all sides.

If World War 3 does happen, it will be a disaster for the global economy. We must do everything we can to prevent World War III from happening. Let's hope that Dr. Doom is wrong and that this will all blow over soon.

