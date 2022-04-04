Leominster, MA

Leominster holds candlelight vigil for Marine captain killed in NATO training exercise

News Link Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMdTK_0eyRmZrJ00
Blue Star Mothers, with children in active service, were among the crowd at a candlelight vigil held for fallen Marine Capt. Ross ReynoldsGenevieve DiNatale/News Link Live

LEOMINSTER — From the steps of Leominster City Hall, Congressman Jim McGovern (D-2nd District) gave the family of Marine Capt. Ross Reynolds a packet of statements that were entered into the congressional record in his honor as well as a flag flown over the country’s capitol the day of his passing.

“Standing here and looking out into this crowd is really quite emotional and quite moving,” said McGovern. “And it reminds me that Leominster is indeed a very special place.”

McGovern’s appearance was part of a candlelight vigil held outside Leominster City Hall to honor the life and family of Reynolds. According to the U.S. Marine Corps, Reynolds was one of four Marines to pass away in an Osprey aircraft accident during a NATO training exercise in Norway on March 18. Reynolds, a Leominster native who was 27 years old, left behind his parents, Scott and Cathy, his sister, Nicole, and his wife, Lana, whom he married in February.

“The funny part about it was we met in a Walmart parking lot,” Lana said through tears. Adding, “And from that moment, it was one of the best moments of my life.”

Other speakers at the event were Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella, State Senator John Cronin (D - Worcester & Middlesex) and Leominster City Councilor Todd Deacon, a Marine Corp veteran of the Iraq War who sent Reynolds off with a “Semper Fi.”

Tomorrow, there will be a public wake at Leominster City Hall from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Then, on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., a mass will be held for Reynolds at St. Cecilia’s Church with a private burial to follow at the Massachusetts Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery in Winchendon.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ross Reynolds# Leominster# Marine Corp Captain Candleligh# Candlelight Vigil in Leominste

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a journalist and adjunct professor at Emerson College who just launched NewsLinkLive.com. Combining entertainment with news, NewsLinkLive.com covers national news with a special emphasis on Massachusetts and a bit of levity.

Lancaster, MA
15 followers

More from News Link Live

Leominster, MA

Funeral Mass for Marine Capt. Ross Reynolds held in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — Following a procession from city hall, the flag draped casket of Marine Capt. Ross Reynolds was carried into St. Cecilia’s Church, where a funeral Mass was held in his honor.

Read full story
Leominster, MA

Procession for Fallen Marine Captain Ross Reynolds passes through Leominster

LEOMINSTER — Newscopters hovered above Gove Farm Saturday as a procession for Captain Ross Reynolds passed those who lined the streets in his honor. “I feel terrible about his passing. Nobody should die at 27,” said Peter Mason, a childhood friend of Capt. Reynolds. “It’s horrible, but I was taking the highway here and saw all the fire trucks and the overpasses and all the people lining the roads and it’s awesome.”

Read full story
Leominster, MA

Capt. Ross Reynolds’ passing during NATO exercise breaks his high school wrestling coach's heart

LEOMINSTER —James Sheehan, the former coach of the Leominster Blue Devils wrestling team is “heartbroken” over the loss of Capt. Ross Reynolds, a former high school wrestler who passed away during a NATO training exercise in Norway earlier this month.

Read full story
Poughkeepsie, NY

In-situ photographer describes inspiration for recent exhibit at Vassar dubbed “Women R Beautiful”

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY — The inspiration for photographer Ruben Natal-San Miguel’s recent exhibit at Vassar College, dubbed “Women R Beautiful,” was born of the serendipity of two tragedies.

Read full story
Fitchburg, MA

Host of K-Zone Morning Kommute resigns from WPKZ, alleging hostile work environment

FITCHBURG — Sean Sweeney, the host of the K-Zone Morning Kommute on WPKZ resigned Saturday. Sweeney alleges that management remained mum to his complaints as he was subjected to harassment from coworkers that at times made him fear for his safety.

Read full story
Lancaster, MA

Local singer-songwriter starts pandemic inspired coaching business

LANCASTER — Local recording artist and lifelong Seventh Day Adventist Kirosha Sidelca teaches songwriting from the donation collection and distribution center for the The House of Refugee, a faith based non-profit organization run by Adventist Community Services in South Lancaster.

Read full story
Worcester, MA

Worcester firefighter wife’s activism against PFAs in fire gear reforms the industry

WORCESTER — Topping the list of women not to be reckoned with is Diane Cotter. The proud wife of a longtime Worcester firefighter, Diane led a quiet life until her husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy