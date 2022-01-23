Atlanta, GA

Two-Alarm Fire Involving Three Houses in the Lakewood Heights Neighborhood

News Focus Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XGeK_0dtVV8qq00
Atlanta Firefighters Battle a 2-Alarm Fire Involving 3 Houses.(Atlanta Fire Co. 20 Unofficial)

News Focus Atlanta – Three houses were simultaneously engulfed in flames as Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded early Sunday morning around 12:30AM on Jan. 23, 2022 to a working fire scene located on Charleston Avenue SE near Lakewood Avenue SE.

To see more News Focus Atlanta articles in your feed and support local independent journalism, click the Follow button.

On the first alarm, a full possible working fire assignment was dispatched. Once first arriving fire companies arrived on scene, a second alarm was called bringing additional resources of apparatuses and manpower to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKrq9_0dtVV8qq00
Atlanta Firefighters Battle a 2-Alarm Fire Involving 3 Houses.(Atlanta Fire Co. 20 Unofficial)

Firefighters initiated aggressive interior attacks with multiple handlines. As conditions declined with a significant potential for roof collapses, Battalion Safety Command pulled crews from inside the structures.

After crews ceased their interior attacks, the crews continued in a defensive mode of operation from the exterior of the structures. Firefighters utilized handlines on the ground, and overhead water from an aerial ladder truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dPjz_0dtVV8qq00
Atlanta Firefighters Battle a 2-Alarm Fire Involving 3 Houses.(Atlanta Fire Co. 20 Unofficial)

The fires were eventually contained to the three structures with the dedicated skilled hard work of our firefighters.

Atlanta Police Department was on scene for traffic control and to address issues with crowd control.

This scene was not without incident as at around 5:30 AM, gunfire was heard in the area and Atlanta Police Department dispatched additional patrols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYWVi_0dtVV8qq00
Atlanta Firefighters Battle a 2-Alarm Fire Involving 3 Houses.(Atlanta Fire Co. 20 Unofficial)

Information available at this time is very preliminary. No official press release, nor other information, was available from Atlanta Fire Rescue Department at time of writing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXwxF_0dtVV8qq00
Atlanta Firefighters Battle a 2-Alarm Fire Involving 3 Houses.(Atlanta Fire Co. 20 Unofficial)

Within the last seven days, Atlanta Fire Rescue crews have responded to at least two additional major two-alarm structure fires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1wmA_0dtVV8qq00
Atlanta Firefighters After a Good Job Battling a 2-Alarm Fire Involving 3 Houses.(Atlanta Fire Co. 20 Unofficial)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Atlanta Fire Rescue# Atlanta Fire# Firefighters# Atlanta Public Safety# Atlanta Firefighters

Comments / 0

Published by

Walter Bell photographs and writes about commercial construction and public safety. He is a Forensic and QA/QC Consultant with Bell Flooring Sciences (bellsciences.com) in the flooring and concrete sectors of the commercial construction industry. He has been involved in many high-profile projects partnering with his clients to prevent and solve flooring system and concrete problems.

Atlanta, GA
95 followers

More from News Focus Atlanta

Atlanta, GA

Fulton Sheriff Deputy Shooting in Atlanta Investigated by the GBI

Officer Involved Shooting in Atlanta Being Investigated by the GBI.(GBI Official Photo) News Focus Atlanta | 01.23.2022 – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, GA, involving a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Teenage Girl Shot at a Party in Northwest Atlanta According to Police

Police investigate a report of a teenage girl shot at a party in a NW Atlanta apartment complex in the English Ave neighborhood says APD.(© Walter Bell. All rights reserved.) Atlanta (News Focus Atlanta) — Atlanta Police officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 370 Northside Dr NW in the English Avenue Neighborhood of Northwest Atlanta, on Jan. 2, 2022, at around 3:00 AM according to an Atlanta Police Department (APD) press release.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Two deadly shootings on Monday investigated by Police; one involving a vehicle crashed into an apartment building.

Police investigate two shooting deaths in separate incidents on Monday, Jan. 3(© Walter Bell | News Focus Atlanta. All rights reserved.) Northwest Atlanta — Atlanta Police officers responded to 3071 Middleton Rd NW in the Neighborhood Planning Unit - I near the CT Martin Natatorium & Recreation Center in reference to a person shot on Mon., Jan. 3, 2022, at 5:17 PM, according to preliminary information released by the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Person Shot Downtown Inside the Sheraton Hotel According to Police; Additional Shootings Reported Elsewhere in the City

Police respond to a report of a person shot inside the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Atlanta says APD.(© Walter Bell. All rights reserved.) Downtown Atlanta (New Focus Atlanta) — Patrol officers responded to a report of a person shot at 165 Courtland St NE, Atlanta on Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, at approximately 8:26 PM, according to preliminary information in an Atlanta Police Department (APD) press release.

Read full story
9 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlantic Station Shooting Involving a GSU Officer Investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)

Atlantic Station shooting involving a GSU officer being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in West Midtown, Atlanta.(© Walter Bell. All rights reserved.)

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Surveillance Footage of Murder Suspects Related to 219 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Released During APD Press Conference

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators release surveillance footage related to a homicide occurring at 219 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., SW on November 2, 2021. Homicide Suspects Identified by the Atlanta Police Department - Watch Video Below for More.(Atlanta Police Dept.)

Read full story
Georgia State

$308.25 million, 40 story, 975 room, 1,225,000 square-foot Ga. World Congress Center hotel under construction in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA (AEC News Focus Atlanta) — New upscale hotel to be connected to the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC), the No. 1 convention, sports, and entertainment destination in the world.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Police Arrest Oakland Dr. Homicide Suspect on Tuesday

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators make arrest in the November 30 homicide at 1015 Oakland Drive. Atlanta Police Fugitive Unit Investigators located and arrested suspect Bobby Crawford at a location on Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE on Tuesday, December 7, according to Atlanta PD reports.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Friday Coffee with a Cop and Atlanta Fire Rescue in Midtown, 10am - Noon on Dec. 10

Join Midtown neighbors for Coffee with Atlanta Police Zone 5 Officers and Crime Prevention Inspectors who will be available to answer your questions and address community concerns.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy