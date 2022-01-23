Two-Alarm Fire Involving Three Houses in the Lakewood Heights Neighborhood

Atlanta Firefighters Battle a 2-Alarm Fire Involving 3 Houses. (Atlanta Fire Co. 20 Unofficial)

News Focus Atlanta – Three houses were simultaneously engulfed in flames as Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded early Sunday morning around 12:30AM on Jan. 23, 2022 to a working fire scene located on Charleston Avenue SE near Lakewood Avenue SE.

On the first alarm, a full possible working fire assignment was dispatched. Once first arriving fire companies arrived on scene, a second alarm was called bringing additional resources of apparatuses and manpower to the scene.

Firefighters initiated aggressive interior attacks with multiple handlines. As conditions declined with a significant potential for roof collapses, Battalion Safety Command pulled crews from inside the structures.

After crews ceased their interior attacks, the crews continued in a defensive mode of operation from the exterior of the structures. Firefighters utilized handlines on the ground, and overhead water from an aerial ladder truck.

The fires were eventually contained to the three structures with the dedicated skilled hard work of our firefighters.

Atlanta Police Department was on scene for traffic control and to address issues with crowd control.

This scene was not without incident as at around 5:30 AM, gunfire was heard in the area and Atlanta Police Department dispatched additional patrols.

Information available at this time is very preliminary. No official press release, nor other information, was available from Atlanta Fire Rescue Department at time of writing.

Within the last seven days, Atlanta Fire Rescue crews have responded to at least two additional major two-alarm structure fires.