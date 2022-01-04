Two deadly shootings on Monday investigated by Police; one involving a vehicle crashed into an apartment building.

Police investigate two shooting deaths in separate incidents on Monday, Jan. 3 (© Walter Bell | News Focus Atlanta. All rights reserved.)

Northwest Atlanta — Atlanta Police officers responded to 3071 Middleton Rd NW in the Neighborhood Planning Unit - I near the CT Martin Natatorium & Recreation Center in reference to a person shot on Mon., Jan. 3, 2022, at 5:17 PM, according to preliminary information released by the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

Upon arrival, Atlanta PD patrol officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot and was deceased.

Investigators are responding to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

APD has not released any further details and state that the investigation continues.

The limited information above is from an official APD News & Press Release issued on 01/03/2022 at 6:41 PM. APD is responsible for the content.

Northeast Atlanta — Atlanta Police officers responded to 2255 Lenox Rd NE in the Lindridge Martin Manor neighborhood of Neighborhood Planning Unit - F on Mon., Jan. 3, 2022, at 6:42 PM regarding a vehicle striking a building according to preliminary information released by the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

Upon arrival, patrol officers located a vehicle that had crashed through the wall of an apartment building with an unconscious adult male driver, inside of the vehicle.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Dept. (AFRD) also responded to the incident and assessed the stability of the building and extricated the victim.

Preliminary investigation indicates once the male was extricated from the vehicle by AFR Firefighter/Medics observed an apparent gunshot wound to the male’s side.

The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced decease.

Investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

APD continues to investigate, and no other information has been made available.

The limited information above is from an official APD News & Press Release issued on 01/03/2022 at 9:53 PM. APD is responsible for the content.

Atlanta Police reminds readers to please keep in mind the above information in both incidents is preliminary in nature and is subject to change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light.

Public safety articles are only to inform the public of incidents.

It is important to note, as guaranteed by the United States and Georgia Constitutions, suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and there have been times when the innocent have been wrongfully arrested and convicted.